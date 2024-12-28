ETV Bharat / bharat

Indian National Congress Day Celebrated On December 28

New Delhi: The Indian National Congress, currently a prominent opposition party of India, was founded on December 28, 1885, with an aim to represent Indians under British colonial rule.

The party has witnessed freedom movement, reforms in society, and progress since its formation. The members of the grand old party celebrate its foundation day on December 28 every year to honour the party’s history and valuable contribution to the nation.

Foundation:

The party was formed on December 28, 1885, with the idea of getting Indian representation under British colonial rule and social reforms. The Congress, under whose leadership and hegemony the anti-imperialist struggle was waged was highly ideological and disciplined while also being ideologically and organisationally open-ended and accommodative.

It is significant that at no stage did Mahatma Gandhi claim to have an ideological monopoly over it. Congress, therefore, succeeded in uniting persons of different ideological bent, different levels of commitment and of vastly different capacities to struggle together for some broad common objectives and principles, the Congress website states.

Nehru era:

Nehru era spanned from 1947 to 1964 under the leadership of Jawaharlal Nehru. In his tenure, several significant steps were taken including space research and education.

Shastri era:

Lal Bahadur Shastri's era was from 1964-1966. He was a man of quiet greatness, who lived for India and for peace, and who died for India and for peace. He was identified with the Indian people. He was imbued with the spirit of service, and he always thought of the welfare of the people, Congress website mentioned.

Indira Gandhi era: