Indian Light Tank Achieves Major Milestone By Firing A Number Of Rounds Accurately At High Altitude

New Delhi: Indian Light Tank (ILT) has achieved a major milestone by firing a number of rounds at different ranges at an altitude of more than 4200m, at a High Altitude Location with consistently accurate results, the Ministry of Defence said on Thursday.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry, this was subsequent to the Phase I trial in desert environment in September 2024.

"This light tank has been defined, designed and developed by Combat Vehicles Research & Development Establishment, the Chennai-based laboratory of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) against the Provisional Staff Qualitative Requirements of Indian Army. It is manufactured by the Industry Partner Larsen & Toubro Precision Engineering & Systems," the statement added.

"ILT is being designed as a 25-ton class armoured fighting vehicle to meet the requirements of the Armed Forces for High altitude applications. In an integrated manner, the design to realisation to demonstration at high altitude has been achieved in three years. The airlift capability of ILT was also demonstrated by the Indian Air Force," it said.

"Such a capability would assist in quick deployment of ILT in operating conditions which are remote and difficult to access through road or rail. With these two phases of internal performance trials, which were actively supported by the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force, ILT would be undergoing some more trials before being offered for User trials,' the statement added.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh complimented DRDO, Indian Army, the Indian Air Force and L&T on the successful High Altitude Trials of the Light Tank. Secretary Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO Dr Samir V Kamat congratulated the entire Light Tank Team including Industry Partner L&T for their efforts.