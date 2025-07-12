ETV Bharat / bharat

Indian Legal System Badly In Need Of Fixing, Says CJI Gavai

CJI emphasised the delays in trials that can go for decades and highlighted that some undertrial spend years in jail before court declares them innocent.

Indian Legal System Badly In Need Of Fixing, Says CJI Gavai
File photo of Chief Justice of India, B R Gavai (PTI)
By PTI

Published : July 12, 2025 at 1:56 PM IST

Hyderabad: The Indian legal system has been facing unique challenges and is badly in need of fixing, Chief Justice of India BR Gavai said on Saturday. Delivering Convocation Address at Nalsar University of Law, Hyderabad at Justice City near here, Justice Gavai advised students to go abroad for studies on scholarships, not to put pressure on family finances.

"Even though I conclude that our legal system is badly in need of fixing, I remain cautiously optimistic that my fellow citizens will rise to the challenges,” CJI Gavai said.

"Our country and legal system are facing unique challenges. Delays in trials can sometimes go for decades. We have seen cases where someone has been found innocent after spending years in jail as an undertrial. Our best talent can help us resolve the problems that we are facing," he further said.

He advised the passing out graduates to seek mentors not for their power, but for integrity. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Supreme Court Judge Justice PS Narasimha also participated in the convocation, while acting Chief Justice of Telangana High Court Justice Sujoy Paul presided over the convocation.

