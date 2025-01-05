ETV Bharat / bharat

84 Indian Hindus Arrive In Pakistan For Sant Shadaram Sahib's Birth Anniversary

84 Indian Hindu pilgrims arrived in Pakistan to celebrate the 316th birth anniversary of Shiv Avtari Satguru Sant Shadaram Sahib.

Representational Image
By PTI

Lahore: Eighty-four Hindu pilgrims arrived in Pakistan from India via the Wagah Border on Sunday to celebrate the 316th birth anniversary of Shiv Avtari Satguru Sant Shadaram Sahib at a shrine in the Sindh province, officials said.

The issuance of visas is covered under the framework of the Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines of 1974. "Some 84 Hindu pilgrims led by Yushishthar Lal arrived here from India to celebrate the birth anniversary of Shri Guru Swami Shadaram, an incarnation of Lord Shiva," Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) spokesperson Ghulam Mohayuddin told PTI.

He added that ETPB Additional Secretary of Shrines Saifullah Khokhar welcomed the pilgrims at the Wagah Border and presented bouquets on behalf of the Board’s Chairman Syed Ata-ur-Rehman. The Hindu pilgrims proceeded directly from Wagah Border to Shadani Darbar Hayat Pitafi, Sindh, where the main celebrations and religious rituals would take place.

During their stay, the pilgrims will also visit other religious sites, including Yog Mata Mandir Aqilpur, Ghotki, Pano Aqil, Sukkur, and the historic Sadhu Bela Temple. The Hindu pilgrims will spend a day in Nankana Sahib (the birthplace of Sikhism founder Baba Guru Nanak) on January 14 and return to India the next day.

Talking to reporters at the border, Saifullah Khokhar said all arrangements, including foolproof security and medical facilities, have been ensured for the Hindu pilgrims. He added that Pakistan remains committed to preserving the sacred sites of religious minorities and ensuring necessary facilitation for visiting pilgrims.

The Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi issued 94 visas to Indian pilgrims for the event, but only 84 of them travelled to Pakistan.

