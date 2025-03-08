ETV Bharat / bharat

Indian Government Will Have To Restore Statehood To J&K: Former CM Farooq Abdullah

J&K former CM Farooq Abdullah said that the Indian government is bound by a promise made in Parliament on statehood when he was a member.

File photo of National Conference president Farooq Abdullah
File photo of National Conference president Farooq Abdullah (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 8, 2025, 10:28 PM IST

Jammu: National Conference president Farooq Abdullah today said that the government of India will have to restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

"State will happen. Indian government will have to give us state. They are bound by the promise made in Parliament when I was a member. They will have to uphold that promise," Abdullah said while talking to media persons on the sidelines of a function held to celebrate International Women's Day here in Jammu on Saturday.

Reacting to the brutal gang rape of a woman tourist and the murder of a male tourist in Karnataka, the former chief minister of J&K said that man has become lusty and has lost his mental balance. "Man is neither Hindu nor Muslim but full of lust. Whatever has happened shouldn't have happened. Everyone has a mother and sister in their homes, and people should realise it," the NC president said.

Targetting the media for 'not standing' by the truth and getting dictations from somebody else, Farooq Abdullah said, "Your media is scared and hence don't speak truth any more. But yes, when they need you to write something, you are being approached. Your report is monitored by the intelligence department all the time, and they tell you what to highlight and what not to."

