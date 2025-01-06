Indian Fishermen Released From Bangladesh, Mamata Banerjee Alleges Mistreatment During Detention

Gangasagar: In a significant development, 95 Indian fishermen, who had been detained in Bangladesh for several months, were released on Monday following a prisoner exchange between the two countries. The fishermen, who had been imprisoned since October 2024, were handed over to the Indian authorities on Sunday afternoon, marking the end of their prolonged ordeal.

The fishermen, mostly from the Kakdwip and Namkhana regions in South 24 Parganas, were detained by the Bangladesh Coast Guard and Navy for allegedly crossing into Bangladeshi territorial waters while fishing. Their release came after intensive diplomatic efforts by the West Bengal government, led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, to negotiate their return.

On Monday, Mamata Banerjee visited the fishermen at Gangasagar, a prominent pilgrimage site in West Bengal, to welcome them back home. The state government had arranged for new clothes and financial assistance of Rs 10,000 per fisherman as they returned from their imprisonment. Banerjee expressed her concern about the alleged mistreatment the fishermen suffered while in Bangladeshi custody, a claim she made after speaking with the released individuals.

The Chief Minister revealed that some fishermen had been beaten while their hands and feet were tied, a statement that drew sharp criticism. Initially, the fishermen were reluctant to speak about their mistreatment, but Banerjee noticed their downcast expressions and encouraged them to share their experiences.

According to the fishermen, some of them were physically assaulted while in detention. Banerjee condemned the actions of the Bangladeshi authorities, asserting that, despite the good diplomatic relations between India and Bangladesh, the treatment of Indian fishermen was unacceptable.

She emphasised that the fishermen were not subjected to any mistreatment while imprisoned in India, highlighting the contrast in treatment between the two nations. "Our fishermen were beaten up despite the positive relations between the two countries. This is not right," Banerjee stated, calling for fair treatment of all fishermen across borders.

The release of these 95 fishermen follows months of behind-the-scenes diplomacy. Mamata Banerjee lauded the efforts of the West Bengal government officials, including the Chief Secretary, Home Secretary, and District Magistrates, as well as the Superintendent of Police, who worked tirelessly to facilitate the release. She thanked the local MLA and other officials who were involved in the process, ensuring the safe return of the fishermen to their families.

The fishermen had been fishing in the Bay of Bengal when they were apprehended by the Bangladesh Coast Guard in October 2024. The authorities accused them of crossing into Bangladeshi waters while operating their six fishing trawlers. Since their arrest, the fishermen have been languishing in Bangladeshi jails. The prisoner exchange took place in international waters near the Bay of Bengal at around 12 pm on Sunday between the Coast Guards of both nations.

In the spirit of reciprocity, India has also agreed to release 90 Bangladeshi fishermen, who had been detained for similar reasons. This exchange is seen as a goodwill gesture between the two countries, though it also highlights the complex nature of cross-border fishing disputes in the region.

Mamata Banerjee’s visit and statements have drawn attention to the ongoing challenges faced by fishermen from both countries, who often find themselves caught in legal and territorial disputes while engaged in their livelihood. The incident also underscores the importance of international diplomacy in resolving such issues and ensuring the safety and well-being of fishermen who frequently operate in contested maritime zones.