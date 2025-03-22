Indian Father-Daughter Duo Shot Dead In Virginia

Mehsana: Tragedy struck a family from Gujarat's Mehsana after a man and his daughter were shot dead in a store in Virginia, USA. The deceased have been identified as Pradeepbhai Patel (56) and his daughter Urvi Patel (24) of Mehsana's Kanoda village.

As per reports, six years ago, Pradeepbhai Patel had moved to the US along with his wife Hansaben and daughter Urvi in search of better business opportunities. While one daughter was staying with him in the US, another had relocated to Canada while the third one resides in Ahmedabad.

The incident took place on March 20 at around 5:30 AM when the accused, identified as George Frazier Devon Wharton, came to the store, managed by the Patel family, to buy liquor. Suddenly, an argument ensued over the store's operating hours. Questioning why the store wasn't opened at night, the accused opened fire at Pradeepbhai and Urvi, who were present at the store during the time. While Pradeepbhai died on the spot after being shot in the head, Urvi was rushed to the hospital in a critical condition. However, she succumbed to her injuries after 36 hours, reports said.

Following an investigation, the accused was arrested by police. The incident has left the local Gujarati community in the US and residents of Kanoda village in a state of shock.

As per a statement given to local media by the Accomack County Sheriff's Office, an arrest warrant was issued for George Frazier Devon Wharton (44) of Onancock, following an investigation. "Wharton was taken into custody and he is currently being held in Accomack County Jail without bail. He is facing charges of murder, attempt to murder, use of a firearm and possession of a firearm," the statement read.

"My nephew (Pradeepbhai) along with his wife and daughter had gone to America on a visitor's Visa nearly 6-7 years ago. He is survived by wife and two daughters. The younger daughter died in the shooting," said a relative.