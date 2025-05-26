Indian Doctors Give A New Lease Of Life To Bangladesh Woman Through Rare Double Surgery

New Delhi: Doctors at the Fortis Escorts Hospital Okhla in New Delhi have given a new lease of life to a Bangladeshi woman through a rare life-saving double surgery, believed to be the first in India.

The double surgery involved a heart bypass surgery (coronary artery bypass grafting) and breast cancer surgery (radical mastectomy) in a single session.

Dr Ritwik Raj Bhuyan, Director, Adult Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery at the hospital, while addressing a presser along side the patient and the team of doctors, said that the rare double surgery on the 72-year-old Bangladesh woman was “not only a matter of surgical success but also a team work”.

“Given the age of the patient, the high-risk cardiac bypass surgery was no less than a challenge in itself. But in this case, the complications increased due to performing cancer surgery in the same session immediately after the first surgery,” Dr Bhuyan said.

He said the team went for robotic-assisted surgery, in which a small incision was made on one side of the chest for the patient's heart bypass surgery, as opposed to a large incision in the breastbone for traditional open-heart surgery. Doctors said that the patient's surgery lasted for about 11 hours and the patient was discharged from the hospital after 12 days in a stable condition.

Complications

The patient's son said that after being admitted to the hospital, she was having trouble breathing and was also feeling very tired. Also, she had a large wound on her right breast in which infection had spread, he said.

Initial medical tests revealed that she had developed heart failure due to severe 100% blockage in the three main arteries of her heart and she was also suffering from advanced, infected and bleeding stage 3 breast cancer.

There was 100% blockage in one artery and 99.9% in the other. The patient's heart was very weak and hence she could not bear cancer surgery. Her cancer was also in a very advanced stage, which needed to be treated without delay. In view of this, the medical team decided to do a double surgery immediately.

How The Rare Surgery Was Done

First, the blood supply to her heart was restored by doing coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG), after which the cancerous breast and the surrounding infection fighting glands were removed (modified radical mastectomy) through immediate surgery. With the help of this rare and challenging surgery, the patient was successfully freed from the life-threatening condition in a single session as per doctors.

Director Surgical Oncology at the hospital, Dr Archit Pandit BV said that the patient's breast cancer was of a very serious stage and the wound had started spreading on the skin due to the tumor and there was continuous bleeding, due to which there was a danger to life.

“But, her heart condition was such that it was impossible to do a stand-alone cancer surgery. In view of this, we decided to do a rare type of dual surgery. After the patient's bypass surgery, we performed a modified radical mastectomy without any delay. The surgery was successful and the patient was discharged from the hospital in a stable condition. If her treatment had been delayed, it could have proved life-threatening,” he said.