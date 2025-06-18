Indian Diplomacy Being Shattered; PM Modi is 'totally silent': Cong

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday took a swipe at the Modi government over reports that Pakistan Army Chief Gen Asim Munir would be having lunch with US President Donald Trump, and said Indian diplomacy is being "shattered" and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "totally silent".

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh also said President Trump himself has "trumpeted" 14 times that he brought about a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, meaning he ended Operation Sindoor.

"Field Marshal Asim Munir, the man whose inflammatory, incendiary and provocative remarks were linked directly to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attacks, is having lunch today with President Trump in the White House," Ramesh said. Is this why President Trump abandoned the G7 Summit a day early denying Mr. Narendra Modi a "huge hug", he asked.

"Gen. Michael Kurilla, the US Central Command Chief calls Pakistan a 'phenomenal' partner in counter-terrorism operations. This is triple jhatka to Howdy Modi by Namaste Trump!" the Congress leader said.

"Indian diplomacy is being shattered and the PM is totally silent. And tomorrow is the fifth anniversary of his (in)famous clean chit to China," Ramesh said. The Congress last week had said the US is constantly making statements which can only be interpreted to mean that it is hyphenating India and Pakistan.

It had stressed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should leave aside his "stubbornness" to call an all-party meeting and a special session of Parliament.