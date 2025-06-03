ETV Bharat / bharat

Indian Delegation Meets Wellingborough Mayor Rajkumar Mishra In London

Mishra was apprised of the nefarious intentions of Pakistan and India's counter to that. "I am with India and stand strongly against terrorism," he said.

Rajkumar Mishra with Ravi Shankar Prasad.
Rajkumar Mishra with Ravi Shankar Prasad.
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 3, 2025 at 3:11 PM IST

Mirzapur: The Indian delegation, on a foreign tour to expose Pakistan's complicity with terrorists and India's unwavering commitment against terrorism, met Wellingborough Mayor Rajkumar Mishra in London.

Mishra, who hails from Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur, was elected the Conservative Party Mayor of Wellingborough in May. The Indian delegation that interacted with him includes Ravi Shankar Prasad and Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi. Mishra was apprised of the nefarious intentions of Pakistan and India's counter to that. "I am with India and stand strongly against terrorism," Mishra told the delegates.

"I had the privilege of meeting the Indian delegation and discussing Operation Sindoor in detail and exposing the lies spread by Pakistan. I stand firmly with India and its fight against terrorism. I had the opportunity to stand with Rami Ranger and Tarun Gulati to support India and its delegation," Mishra wrote on social media.

Rajkumar Mishra with Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi.
Rajkumar Mishra with Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi.

Mishra's father, Munna Lal Mishra, is a farmer and has nine children, of whom Mishra is the sixth. Five years ago, he went to London to pursue a master's degree in Advanced Computer Science. Following this, he worked in the Defence Ministry of the United Kingdom and the banking sector. He got the British citizenship after a certain years of living in the country and joined local politics.

