Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre Issues Alert Against Illegal Payment Gateways

New Delhi: The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Home Ministry on Monday issued an alert against illegal payment gateways created using mule bank accounts by transnational organised cybercriminals facilitating money laundering as a service.

It has also asked banks to deploy checks to identify misuse of bank accounts that are used for setting up Illegal Payment Gateways. “The citizens must immediately report any cybercrime on helpline number 1930 or www.cybercrime.gov.in and follow “CyberDost” channels/accounts on social media,” it said.

Nationwide raids by Gujarat Police (FIR 0113/2024) and Andhra Pradesh Police (FIR 310/2024) recently revealed that transnational criminals have created illegal digital payment gateways using mule/rented accounts. “These illegal infrastructure facilitating money laundering as a service are used for laundering proceeds of multiple nature of cybercrimes,” the I4C said.

As per information from State Police Agencies and analysis conducted by the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre, it has been found that current accounts and saving accounts are scouted through social media; majorly from Telegram and Facebook. These accounts belong to shell companies/enterprises or individuals.

“These mule accounts are controlled remotely from overseas. An illegal payment gateway is then created using these mule accounts that are given to criminal syndicates for accepting deposits on illegal platforms like fake investment scam sites, offshore betting and gambling websites, fake stock trading platforms etc,” the I4C said.

It further stated that funds are immediately layered into another account as soon as the crime proceeds are received. “Bulk payout facilities provided by banks are misused for the same,” it said. Some of the payment gateways identified during operation are PeacePay, RTX Pay, PoccoPay and RPPay. These gateways are learnt to be providing Money Laundering as a Service and are operated by foreign nationals.

The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre has advised citizens not to sell/rent their bank accounts/company registration certificate/Udhyam Aadhaar Registration certificate to anyone. “Illicit funds deposited in such bank accounts can lead to legal consequences, including arrest,” the I4C said in its alert.

