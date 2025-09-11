Indian Connection Of Sushila Karki, Gen Z’s Choice For Nepal Interim PM
She has a special link to India because she completed her Master's degree in political science from Banaras Hindu University, which she fondly remembers.
Published : September 11, 2025 at 3:27 PM IST
Varanasi: Amid a deepening political crisis in Nepal following the resignation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, former Chief Justice Sushila Karki has emerged as a favourite candidate of Gen Z to lead the country's transition government.
According to local reports, Gen-Z has proposed Karki’s name, to which she agreed after the consensus. In fact, thousands of youth participated in the virtual meeting held on Wednesday, but formal confirmation is yet to be made.
She is known as a fearless legal luminary who stood against corruption, including sending a minister to jail during her tenure as the Chief Justice of Nepal.
Born in Biratnagar, Nepal, on June 7, 1952, Karki has a special connection with India, as she completed her master’s degree in political science at the prestigious Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in 1975. After completing her master’s, she returned to Nepal, where she completed her further studies.
Karki was the topper of the BHU at that time, and during her college days, she met Durga Prasad Subedi, a prominent youth leader in the Nepali Congress, and got married. She always remembers her college days and the Indian connection fondly.
‘Kashi people happy’
Former coordinator of the BHU Nepal Centre, Prof. Bhupendra Vikram Singh, expressed happiness over Karki’s emergence as the popular choice for Nepal’s interim PM.
Singh termed her an honest and vocal person, recalling her struggle during the imposition of the emergency in India. “Her husband, Durga Prasad, was arrested in Banaras at that time for participating in the movement against the government decisions. Karki also participated in several movements,” he said.
“BHU scholars are happy amidst the discussions of Sushila Karki becoming the PM. They feel that if Karki becomes the Prime Minister of Nepal,” Prof. Singh said.
Although Karki never returned to BHU after her studies, a big improvement in relations with India is expected with her becoming the Prime Minister.
Read More