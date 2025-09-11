ETV Bharat / bharat

Indian Connection Of Sushila Karki, Gen Z’s Choice For Nepal Interim PM

Varanasi: Amid a deepening political crisis in Nepal following the resignation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, former Chief Justice Sushila Karki has emerged as a favourite candidate of Gen Z to lead the country's transition government.

According to local reports, Gen-Z has proposed Karki’s name, to which she agreed after the consensus. In fact, thousands of youth participated in the virtual meeting held on Wednesday, but formal confirmation is yet to be made.

She is known as a fearless legal luminary who stood against corruption, including sending a minister to jail during her tenure as the Chief Justice of Nepal.

Born in Biratnagar, Nepal, on June 7, 1952, Karki has a special connection with India, as she completed her master’s degree in political science at the prestigious Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in 1975. After completing her master’s, she returned to Nepal, where she completed her further studies.