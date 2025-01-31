Indian Coast Guard To Augment Its Assets To 200 Surface Platforms And 100 Aircraft In Next 5 Years

Chennai: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) is poised to achieve its target force levels of 200 surface platforms and 100 aircraft by 2030. In a statement issued by the ICG in view of its 49th Raising Day that falls on 01 February 2025, it has said that contraband worth ₹52,560.96 crores have been seized in a single year, including the recent record seizure of 6,016 kg of narcotics in a single catch in the Andaman Sea by it.

From its humble beginnings in 1977 with just seven surface platforms, the ICG has grown into a formidable force now, comprising of 151 ships and 76 aircrafts. It keeps solidifying its position by increasing its capacity as one of the world’s premier Coast Guard services, the statement said.

With its motto 'Vayam Rakshamah', (We Protect), the ICG has consistently ensured the safety and security of India’s maritime zones. Since its inception, the service has saved over 11,730 lives, including 169 in the past year alone, translating to the extraordinary achievement of saving one life every second day. This unwavering commitment highlights ICG's vital role in safeguarding seafarers, fishermen and vessels across the vast 4.6 million sq-km of Indian Search and Rescue Region, it added.

ICG maintains round-the-clock vigilance, deploying 55 to 60 surface platforms and 10 to 12 aircraft every day to monitor and protect India’s vast maritime domain. This persistent presence ensures secure sea lanes for maritime transportation and supports sustainable progress in India’s blue economy, the statement said.

In addition to the search and rescue operations, the ICG has played a pivotal role in preventing and combating illegal activities at sea. The ICG’s disaster response capabilities are a testament to its strength and resolve, with notable operations such as the rescue during Cyclone Asna in Gujarat and the flood rescue and relief in Gujarat and Wayanad, besides coordinating the complex night-time medical evacuation operations multiple times, it said.

The ICG’s proactive approach extends to marine environment protection, as the designated authority for oil spill response in the Indian waters. The ICG has also led key national exercises, including the National Pollution Response Exercise and a series of Regional and state-level exercises, further enhancing its preparedness, it added.

According to the statement, in line with the Centre's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, the ICG organised the International Coastal Cleanup Day 2024 on 21st September, mobilising efforts across the coastal states and Union Territories to promote cleanliness and environmental stewardship.

The ICG’s commitment to self-reliance and modernisation is evident through its continued embrace of indigenous capabilities. Under the Make in India initiative, contracts have been signed for state-of-the-art air cushion vehicles (ACVs), advanced communication systems, new generation patrol vessels and helicopters. Approvals have been granted for the procurement of Multi-Mission Maritime Aircraft, Dorniers and additional helicopters, enhancing the ICG’s ability to respond to emerging maritime threats, it said.

ICG has partnered with leading Indian manufacturers for indigenous shipbuilding. Additionally, as part of its infrastructure development, more than 1000 meters of jetties are under construction. Embracing technological advancements, the ICG has launched the Automation of Service Healthcare Administration (ASHA) app to streamline medical examinations and e-health records for its personnel. The foundation stone has also been laid for a Tier-III Data Centre as part of its Digital Coast Guard initiative, enhancing its technological infrastructure, the statement added.

The establishment of new facilities like the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre in Chennai and the Coast Guard Air Enclave in Puducherry further strengthens ICG's response capabilities in the Indian Ocean Region, it said.