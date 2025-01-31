Indian Coast Guard To Commemorate 48th Raising Day On February 1

Hyderabad: On February 1, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) will commemorate its 48th Raising Day. With 158 ships and 78 aircraft, the ICG has grown from its humble beginnings in 1978 with just seven surface platforms. It is expected to reach the desired force levels of 200 surface platforms and 80 aircraft by 2025.

The Indian Coast Guard, the world's fourth largest Coast Guard, has been instrumental in protecting India's coastlines and upholding laws in the country's maritime zones. The Coast Guard Act, 1978 of the Indian Parliament formally created the ICG on February 1, 1977. The Ministry of Defense oversees its operations.

Vision and Mission

To protect our ocean and offshore wealth including oil, fish and minerals

To assist mariners in distress and safeguard life and property at sea

To enforce maritime laws with respect to sea, poaching, smuggling and narcotics

To preserve marine environment and ecology and protect rare species

To collect scientific data and back-up the Navy during war

About Indian Coast Guard

The Indian Coast Guard has 70 aircraft and 158 ships in its inventory.

The organisation has saved 11082 lives since it was founded.

The government created Coast Guard Day to honour the hundreds of soldiers who sacrifice so much to defend the country.

Vayam Rakshamah, which means "We Protect," is the Indian Coast Guard's motto.

Raising awareness of the Indian Coast Guard's services.

Exchanging details regarding the organisation's past.

On Coast Guard Day, we honour those who dedicate their lives to the service.

History of Coast Guard Day

The Coast Guard Act, 1978 was passed by the Indian Parliament on February 1, 1977, marking the beginning of Indian Coast Guard Day. With just seven ships, the organisation was formally established on August 19, 1978, by then President Morarji Desai.

The fourth-strongest Coast Guard in the world is honoured on Indian Coast Guard Day. It is also a day to honour the organisation's accomplishments.

Roles and Responsibilities of Coast Guard

Ensuring the safety and protection of artificial Islands, offshore terminals, installations and other structures and devices in any maritime zone.

Providing protection and assistance to fishermen in distress while at Sea.

Preservation and protection of our maritime environment including prevention and control of marine pollution.

Assisting the Customs and other authorities in anti-smuggling operations.

Enforcement of Maritime Zones of India Act.

Precautionary measures for the safety of life and property at sea and collection of scientific data.

Life at Sea / Ship

Life onboard a Coast Guard ship is engaging, adventurous and challenging. From saving human lives at sea and assisting fishermen in peril, to apprehending poachers and preserving marine biodiversity, job satisfaction comes easy to a “Coast Guardsman”. Each day at sea is filled with promise and each mission is different in an inimitable way.

Onboard every Coast Guard ship, there is a balanced mix of Officers and Enrolled Personnel, belonging to different branches, divided into three groups, with each group working at respective stations twice for four hours every day, when the ship is at sea. In addition, during an emergent situation, all personnel close-up irrespective of time, day or night. A boat is sometimes launched from the ship to check another vessel at sea, or to provide technical or medical assistance. If so warranted, and to pursue fleeing offenders, the boat can even land ashore and engage culprits, sometimes with use of force.

Facts About Indian Coast Guard

The ICG in its present shape was formally inaugurated on August 18, 1978 as an independent armed force of the Union with the enactment of the Coast Guard Act 1978.

An interim Indian Coast Guard came into being on February 1, 1977

At the time of its formation, the ICG had a force level of two Naval Frigates and five patrol boats. The strength has increased over the years.

The Coast Guard works in close cooperation with the Indian Navy, the Department of Fisheries, the Department of Revenue (Customs) and the Central and State police forces

India’s 7516.60 kilometre coastline encompasses various states and some of the busiest trade routes kilometer coastline.

There are nine Indian states and four Union Territories situated on the coast. These include Gujarat, Daman and Diu, Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Lakshadweep, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal

Indian Navy, Coast Guard and the marine police of coastal states and UTs guard the Indian coasts

On land, India’s coast is close to many countries and on one of the busiest traditional maritime trade routes.

Commissioned Ranks