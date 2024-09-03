3 Missing As Indian Coast Guard Chopper Ditches Into Arabian Sea Off Gujarat Coast

Ahmedabad (Gujarat): An Indian Coast Guard (ICG) helicopter ditched into the Arabian Sea off the Gujarat coast on Monday night, with at least three crew members reported missing. The incident occurred when the Dhruv Advanced Light Helicopter(ALH) was on a rescue mission to evacuate an injured crew member from the Motor Tanker Hari Leela Off Porbandar in Gujarat. Due to the inclement weather, the helicopter made an emergency hard landing and ditched into the sea.

In a statement on X, the ICG has stated that one crew member has been recovered while the search for the remaining crew is underway. It said the helicopter was launched at 11 pm following an emergency request sent from a Tanker, to evacuate an injured crew member, off Porbandar in Gujarat. The helicopter had to make an emergency hard landing and ditched into sea, the statement said, adding that the coast guard has deployed four ships and two aircraft for search and rescue efforts.