ETV Bharat / bharat

3 Missing As Indian Coast Guard Chopper Ditches Into Arabian Sea Off Gujarat Coast

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 15 hours ago

Updated : 13 hours ago

A Dhruv Advanced Light helicopter of the Indian Coast Guard crash-landed into the Arabian Sea off Gujarat, when it was on an assistance mission on Monday night. One of the crew members was recovered while three crew members are unaccounted for. The coast guard said it had launched four ships and two aircraft to locate the missing crew members.

A Dhruv Advanced Light Helicopter(ALH) from the Indian Coast Guard crashed into the Arabian Sea off Gujarat on Monday night with at least three crew members unaccounted for.
Representative Image (ANI)

Ahmedabad (Gujarat): An Indian Coast Guard (ICG) helicopter ditched into the Arabian Sea off the Gujarat coast on Monday night, with at least three crew members reported missing. The incident occurred when the Dhruv Advanced Light Helicopter(ALH) was on a rescue mission to evacuate an injured crew member from the Motor Tanker Hari Leela Off Porbandar in Gujarat. Due to the inclement weather, the helicopter made an emergency hard landing and ditched into the sea.

In a statement on X, the ICG has stated that one crew member has been recovered while the search for the remaining crew is underway. It said the helicopter was launched at 11 pm following an emergency request sent from a Tanker, to evacuate an injured crew member, off Porbandar in Gujarat. The helicopter had to make an emergency hard landing and ditched into sea, the statement said, adding that the coast guard has deployed four ships and two aircraft for search and rescue efforts.

Having flown with the Coast Guard, the news of a helicopter ditching at sea is deeply saddening, wrote an X user who goes by the name Rajesh Rajan. "I sincerely hope the crew are found safe. This hits close to home, reminding us all of the risks faced every day. My heart goes out to their families and loved ones(sic.)," his post read.

Ahmedabad (Gujarat): An Indian Coast Guard (ICG) helicopter ditched into the Arabian Sea off the Gujarat coast on Monday night, with at least three crew members reported missing. The incident occurred when the Dhruv Advanced Light Helicopter(ALH) was on a rescue mission to evacuate an injured crew member from the Motor Tanker Hari Leela Off Porbandar in Gujarat. Due to the inclement weather, the helicopter made an emergency hard landing and ditched into the sea.

In a statement on X, the ICG has stated that one crew member has been recovered while the search for the remaining crew is underway. It said the helicopter was launched at 11 pm following an emergency request sent from a Tanker, to evacuate an injured crew member, off Porbandar in Gujarat. The helicopter had to make an emergency hard landing and ditched into sea, the statement said, adding that the coast guard has deployed four ships and two aircraft for search and rescue efforts.

Having flown with the Coast Guard, the news of a helicopter ditching at sea is deeply saddening, wrote an X user who goes by the name Rajesh Rajan. "I sincerely hope the crew are found safe. This hits close to home, reminding us all of the risks faced every day. My heart goes out to their families and loved ones(sic.)," his post read.

Last Updated : 13 hours ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ICG HELICOPTER CRASHINDIAN COAST GUARDCHOPPER CRASHADVANCE LIGHT HELICOPTERICG CHOPPER CRASHES IN ARABIAN SEA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained |The Balochistan Conundrum

AI Keeps Wild Elephants Away From Human Settlements In Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

Unbelievable But True: Fruit Flies To Fly To Space During ISRO's Gaganyaan Mission In 2025

St. Martin’s Island: Downsides Of Another Military Base In The Indian Ocean

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.