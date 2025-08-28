ETV Bharat / bharat

Indian Citizens Should Consider Having Three Children: RSS Chief Bhagwat

New Delhi: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday stressed that families should have “three children” to avoid population decline and maintain demographic balance. Speaking on Day 3 of the RSS Centenary Lecture Series at Vigyan Bhavan, Delhi, Bhagwat outlined three factors contributing to demographic imbalance -- religious conversions, illegal infiltration, and declining fertility rates.

Bhagwat also said jobs should not go to illegal migrants but to "our own people including Muslims". Responding to a question during the centenary celebrations of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Bhagwat asserted that religion is by individual choice and there should be no allurement or force in this matter.

"Religion is an individual's own choice. No one should be forcefully converted. We have to stop it. The second issue is infiltration. Every country has their own rules and regulations, limited resources. So, infiltration should be stopped and the government is making efforts to stop this... It is important to give employment to the citizens of our country.

"Conversion and illegal migration are key reasons for demographic imbalance. We should not give jobs to illegal migrants; we should give jobs to our own people, including Muslims," he said.