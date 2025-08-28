ETV Bharat / bharat

Indian Citizens Should Consider Having Three Children: RSS Chief Bhagwat

Mohan Bhagwat said jobs should not go to illegal migrants but to "our own people including Muslims".

Indian Citizens Should Consider Having Three Children: RSS Chief Bhagwat.
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 28, 2025 at 8:56 PM IST

Updated : August 28, 2025 at 9:25 PM IST

New Delhi: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday stressed that families should have “three children” to avoid population decline and maintain demographic balance. Speaking on Day 3 of the RSS Centenary Lecture Series at Vigyan Bhavan, Delhi, Bhagwat outlined three factors contributing to demographic imbalance -- religious conversions, illegal infiltration, and declining fertility rates.

Bhagwat also said jobs should not go to illegal migrants but to "our own people including Muslims". Responding to a question during the centenary celebrations of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Bhagwat asserted that religion is by individual choice and there should be no allurement or force in this matter.

"Religion is an individual's own choice. No one should be forcefully converted. We have to stop it. The second issue is infiltration. Every country has their own rules and regulations, limited resources. So, infiltration should be stopped and the government is making efforts to stop this... It is important to give employment to the citizens of our country.

"Conversion and illegal migration are key reasons for demographic imbalance. We should not give jobs to illegal migrants; we should give jobs to our own people, including Muslims," he said.

The RSS chief was asked about the Sangh’s view on infiltration into the country.

"The government is trying to curb illegal migration, but society also needs to do its part. Religion is by individual choice; there should be no allurement or force in this." "Every nation has its rules and regulations. The world is ‘Kutumb’, but every place has its own standards. Freedom is discipline also…Not allowing illegal migrants in the country doesn't contradict the concept of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'.” (With Agency Inputs)

