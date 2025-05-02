Indian Cinema Set To Make A Mark On World Stage, Asserts Pushpa Star Allu Arjun At WAVES Summit In Mumbai

Mumbai: Telugu superstar Allu Arjun expressed strong belief that Indian cinema is on the verge of making a huge impact on the global stage.

Speaking at the 'Talent Beyond Borders' seminar during the WAVES conference in Mumbai, the Pushpa actor said that Indian movies have the potential to earn international recognition just like Hollywood or Korean cinema.

"Indian cinema has a rich history and follows a great tradition. Many high-quality and meaningful films have been produced in India over the years. In the coming days, Indian cinema will make a mark on the international stage, and will be recognised internationally," said Allu Arjun.

The actor, however, stated that Indian cinema seems to have fallen short for some reasons, and emphasised the need to grow beyond national boundaries. "There are films in other languages ​​​​in the world, we must respect those too. Be it Hollywood, Korean or Chinese films, every films have made their mark globally. Our industry is just as big and has been around for several decades now. I think time has come that we too should take our stories across the world," he noted.

Allu Arjun also highlighted the importance of WAVES, stating that such events bring together top talent on a single platform. "Such a conference was much needed to take the Indian entertainment industry to the global stage. It will produce the best of artistes, creative artists, and technicians. I have witnessed such big conferences being held in the medical sector or in other fields before, but this is perhaps the first-of-its-kind in the entertainment industry."

Referring to the phenomenal success of Pushpa and Pushpa-2, Arjun said, "Pushpa 2 broke several records at the box office. This film reached a wider audience because of the powerful story. The mantra and key to its success is its story. It shows that good content is recognised in India and abroad."

"Quite a few things have influenced me. Currently, it is an era of competition. In this ever-changing world, I constantly keep a track of Hollywood films, dramas and regional films. Once I was known as a regional actor, but Pushpa made me known nationwide and internationally. It helped me reach audiences not just across the country but worldwide," the superstar said, adding that actors and artistes should expand their skills and not just limit themselves to acting which will help them keep evolving and match with the global trends.

