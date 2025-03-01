ETV Bharat / bharat

Indian-Bhutan Rail Line: Indian Railway Completes Final Locational Survey

The proposed 69.04 km railway line will connect Kokrajhar station in Assam to Gelephu in Bhutan at an estimated cost of Rs. 3,500 crores.

Representational image
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 1, 2025, 7:30 PM IST

Guwahati: A new railway line between Gelephu town in Bhutan to Kokrajhar in Assam is all set to revolutionise the cross-border connectivity and bilateral ties between the Himalayan Kingdom with neighbouring Assam.

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), the only railhead in India's northeast, on Saturday said that the railways have been actively working on the project and that they have already completed the final locational survey to establish the rail link between India and Bhutan through Assam.

Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the much-ambitious project during the recently held Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit in Guwahati. NFR on Saturday said that Indian Railways is actively undertaking several new railway projects to enhance connectivity with neighboring countries.

"In line with this vision, a new railway line from Kokrajhar to Gelephu linking Assam with Bhutan has been proposed to improve cross-border connectivity and strengthen bilateral ties," the NFR said.
NF Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Kapinjal Kishore Sarma on Saturday said that the proposed 69.04 km railway line will connect Kokrajhar station in Assam to Gelephu in Bhutan at an estimated cost of Rs. 3,500 crores. The project includes the development of six new stations viz Balajan, Garubhasa, Runikhata, Shantipur, Dadgiri and Gelephu. Additionally, the infrastructure plan features two important bridges, 29 major bridges, 65 minor bridges, one Road Over Bridge, 39 Road Under Bridges and two viaducts of 11-meter length.

"The Final Location Survey (FLS) has been successfully completed and the Detailed Project Report (DPR) has been submitted for further approval and necessary directives," he said, adding that the proposed railway line will significantly strengthen India-Bhutan relations by enhancing trade, tourism and cultural exchanges between the two nations.

"It will also improve connectivity, providing Bhutan with its first-ever railway link, facilitating seamless transportation. Additionally, the railway line will position Bodoland as a trade and transit hub, benefiting local businesses and communities. Overall, the Assam-Bhutan railway line is set to transform Bodoland’s economy and connectivity, paving the way for long-term growth and development," said Sharma.

