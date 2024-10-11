Indian Army To Host Events From Oct 17 to Nov 14 To Honour Soldiers Of Battle of Walong

Hyderabad: As the nation gears up to pay homage to the valiant soldiers, who fought in the Battle of Walong during the 1962 Sino-Indian War, the Indian Army is all set to commence a month-long series of commemorative events marking the 62nd Walong Day. The commemoration will begin on October 17 and continue till November 14, honouring the indomitable spirit, sacrifice and courage of the heroes, who defended the Eastern front of the nation.

This year’s commemoration promises a vibrant mix of activities aimed at engaging the local communities and honouring the memory of the fallen heroes. The meticulously planned events will include White Water rafting, motorcycle rallies, bicycle rallies, battlefield treks, adventure treks and a half marathon, all designed to reflect the adventurous spirit of the Indian Army in the rugged terrain of Arunachal Pradesh. Additionally, medical and veterinary camps will be conducted, extending much-needed support to the remote villages and further strengthening the bond between the Army and the local population.

The culmination of these events will take place on Walong Day, November 14, with the inauguration of the newly renovated Walong War Memorial, a symbol of honour and respect for the brave hearts, who laid down their lives for the nation. The day will be marked by a solemn wreath-laying ceremony, an evocative battle narration and performances by the traditional Mishmi and Meyor dancers, capturing the cultural essence of the region.

In addition to these ceremonies, the Shaurya Sthal at Lama Spur and key infrastructure projects in the border areas will be inaugurated, highlighting the ongoing efforts to bolster connectivity and security in the region. A special felicitation will also be held to honour the next of kin of war heroes, veterans and the families of porters, who played a crucial role during the operations, reflecting the Army’s commitment to recognising the invaluable contributions of all involved.

With the spirit of remembrance and respect, the Indian Army invites all to join in this tribute to our heroes at Walong, a place etched in history as a testament to the courage and resolve of the Indian soldier as well as the citizens of Arunachal Pradesh. The month-long commemorations will not only honour the past, but also inspire the present and future generations to uphold the values of service and sacrifice.

