Army Soldier On Way To Resume Duty In Kashmir Assaulted By Toll Plaza Workers In Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: In a shocking incident, an Army soldier, on way to resume duty in Jammu and Kashmir, was beaten to pulp by toll plaza workers in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, police said on Monday. Police have arrested six accused in the case.

According to the Superintendent of Police (Rural), the incident unfolded at the Bhuni Toll Plaza under the Sarurpur police station limits where the accused assaulted the soldier Kapil hailing from Ghotka village after a minor altercation.

It is learnt that the soldier was on vacation and was returning to resume duty in Srinagar. Police said that amid a line of vehicles at the toll, the soldier told the toll workers that he was in a rush and had to catch a flight at the Delhi airport which led to an altercation. The altercation took an ugly turn with the toll workers dragging the soldier from his car and pinning him to the poll before brutally assaulting him.

In the purported video of the incident, the accused can be seen assaulting the soldiers with one seen beating him with a log and one middle-aged man seen picking a stone to assault him.

Following a complaint by the soldier's family members, police registered a case under relevant sections and arrested six accused. A manhunt is underway to arrest the rest of the accused.