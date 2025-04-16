New Delhi: The Indian Army showcased its prowess in the Plateau Sub Sector along the Line of Actual Control in North Sikkim as it recently carried out a major adventure expedition.

Located across the Eastern Himalayas, it is one of the Highest and Coldest battlefields in the country. Armed with state-of-the-art equipment and superior technology, most of which is Atmanitbhar, Indian Army soldiers steadfastly guard the LAC. Besides braving all challenges and protecting the territorial integrity of India, the actions of the Indian Army go beyond defence and security, as it emerges as the largest contributor to improving the livelihood of the locals and preserving wildlife.

Indian Army Showcases Strength And Self-reliance Along LAC In North Sikkim (Army)

Earlier, the Indian Army successfully concluded ARMEX-24, a high-altitude adventure expedition that stands as a testament to endurance, resilience, and operational excellence.

According to a release, the expedition, conducted over 28 days, including acclimatisation, took participants on a formidable journey from the dense jungles of North Bengal to the treacherous, snow-clad heights of Sikkim, covering a total of 146 kilometres.

The expedition was conducted from March 22 to April 14, 2025. Excluding the acclimatisation period, the team undertook 18 days of relentless movement across difficult terrain, navigating steep gradients, unpredictable weather, and rugged trails.

A specially selected team of 20 military personnel--highly trained and mentally robust--volunteered for this mission. Their journey tested their physical endurance, mental resilience, and the power of coordinated teamwork in extreme conditions.

The route spanned dramatic shifts in altitude--from sub-tropical jungles to elevations above 14,000 feet. Soldiers demonstrated adaptive prowess and determination in low-oxygen, high-stress environments."ARMEX-24 is more than just an expedition--it reflects the Indian Army's ethos of perseverance, discipline, and operational readiness," said a senior Army official."These initiatives sharpen leadership, reinforce camaraderie, and instil the mental toughness essential for success in operations. They ensure our soldiers remain mission-ready--irrespective of the terrain or adversity," the official added.

The successful culmination of ARMEX-24 reinforces the Indian Army's commitment to operational preparedness through rigorous, terrain-realistic training. It also serves to inspire youth across the nation to embrace challenges, develop resilience, and uphold the spirit of adventure and national service.