Indian Army Set To Get 3 Apache 64 E Helicopters From US: All About The Combat Helicopter

Hyderabad: In a major boost to the country's defence capabilities, the Indian Army is set to get three iconic Apache 64 E helicopters from the US this month.
The combat helicopters are expected to arrive on July 15 as part of the Rs 5,691 crore deal signed between India and the US.
As the Army prepares to welcome the defence choppers, ETV Bharat takes a look at the key features of Apache 64 E helicopters and their strategic importance in the security environment in India's neighbourhood.
Role Of Attack Helicopters In Combat
Military rotary wing forces play an integral role in the land, sea and air operations of modern services. Attack helicopters, as part of these assets, conduct either Close Air Support for ground troops or can be used in an anti-tank role to destroy armoured targets in close combat attacks. They may also escort lighter helicopters in reconnaissance missions or protect transport helicopters carrying out their cargo, MEDEVAC (Medical Evacuation) or other missions. The most modern configurations of the attack helicopters, ready for Multi-Domain Operations, will play a significant role in different kinds of operations and tasks.
All About The Apache 64 E Attack Helicopter
The Apache AH-64E is widely regarded as one of the most advanced and lethal multi-role attack helicopters in the world. Developed by Boeing, it features a combination of firepower, agility, and cutting-edge technology.
The McDonnell Douglas (formally Hughes) AH-64 Apache is a twin-engine rotary wing aircraft, designed as a stable, manned aerial weapon system. With its two pilots and sophisticated computers, the Apache is capable of defeating a wide range of targets, including armored vehicles. It is capable of performing missions, day or night in adverse weather conditions.
From the AH-64A in 1984 to today’s AH-64E, one thing about the Apache hasn’t changed: its reputation as the world’s most advanced and proven attack helicopter. With more than 1,280 aircraft in operation accumulating over five million flight hours, 1.3 million of which have been in combat, the AH-64 Apache represents the backbone of the U.S. Army’s attack helicopter fleet and a growing number of international defense forces.
Boeing delivered the first U.S. Army Apache AH-64A in January 1984. Since then, the U.S. Army and other nations have received more than 2,700 AH-64 Apache attack helicopters. Boeing’s global customers for the Apache include Egypt, Greece, India, Indonesia, Israel, Japan, Korea, Kuwait, the Netherlands, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom.
AH-64E Apache Technical Specifications
|Standard Crew
|2
|Length
|48.16 ft. (14.68 m)
|Height
|15.49 ft. (4.72 m)
|Rotor Diameter
|48 ft. (14.63 m)
|Primary Mission Gross Weight
|15,075 lb. (6,838 kg)
|Maximum Operating Weight
|23,000 lb. (10,432 kg)
|Maximum Rate of Climb
|2,800+ ft. (853+ m) per minute
|Maximum Level Flight Speed
|150+ knots (279+ kph)
|Service Ceiling
|20,000 ft. (6,096 m)
|Ordnance
|16 HELLFIRE missiles; 76 2.75-inch rockets and 1,200 30 mm chain gun rounds
|Rate of Fire
|600-650 rounds per minute
How Apache Helicopters Helicopters Will Boost Indian Army
The Apache has been operated only by the Indian Air Force, which received 22 of the helicopters as part of a separate 2015 agreement. The cost of the agreement INR 14,910 crores or US $2.1 billion.
The present APACHE 64E delivery comes as part of a $600 million contract signed between India and the U.S. in 2020, under which six Apache helicopters were to be supplied to the Army Aviation Corps. The Army’s upcoming induction marks the first time it will field its own Apaches, allowing for independent offensive air operations in coordination with ground forces.
The helicopters are expected to play a vital role in addressing security concerns along India’s western borders, especially in regions where rapid response and high-precision strikes are essential.
Attack Helicopter Fleet Strength Of Countries(Global Fire Power)
|RANK
|COUNTRIES
|TOTAL HELICOPTERS
|USA
|1002
|RUSSIA
|557
|CHINA
|281
|JAPAN
|119
|SOUTH KOREA
|111
|TURKIYE
|111
|EGYPT
|100
|TAIWAN
|91
|INDIA
|80
|ALGERIA
|74
Top 10 World’s Most Advanced Attack Helicopters In Service In 2025
- AH-64E Apache Guardian (USA): The US Army’s workhorse, the Apache is the most numerous and widespread attack helicopter of the Western world and its allies.
- MIL MI-28NM Havoc (Russia): Russia’s answer to the AH-64 Apache, the Mi-28 Havoc is rugged, heavily armed and built for combat. Designed in the 1980s as a tank buster, it wasn’t entered into service until 2009, a full 27 years after its first flight.
- Bell AH-1Z Viper (USA): The American Viper is a third-generation descendant of the venerable Bell AH-1 Cobra, the grandfather of all modern attack helicopters. While the Viper retains the Cobra’s DNA, it has had some major 21st century upgrades.
- Eurocopter Tiger (France-German): A joint Franco-German development, the Eurocopter Tiger is the second and the most recent attack helicopter to emerge from Western Europe. Developed initially during the Cold War, the program ran on after the war had ended and became stalled. It finally entered into service in 2003, much later than initially anticipated.
- TAI T129 ATAK TAI ( Italy /Turkey): Based on the A129 Mangusta – the T129 ATAK is a significantly upgraded version. Working with AgustaWestland, Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) added a new engine, improved avionics, better weapons and enhanced durability.
- Kamov KA-52 (Russia): The most unique attack helicopter in service today, the Ka-52 is a wildly unconventional design. It has dual contra-rotating main rotors, and no tail blades, known as a coaxial rotor system. This provides several advantages, including greater life, better survivability and increased agility. Indeed, it is one of the most maneuverable helicopters of any kind in the world.
- Agusta A129 Mangusta(Italy): The A129 Mangusta (Italian for Mongoose) holds the distinction of being Western Europe’s first domestically manufactured attack helicopter. It’s also the first helicopter to make use of a full computerized management system to reduce crew workload, with much of the functionality automated.
- MIL MI-24 (Russia): For over 50 years, the Mi-24 has been a formidable Russian gunship, and was the most heavily armed attack helicopter of the Cold War. Developed as an anti-tank attack helicopter, its versatility has kept it relevant as the world has changed around it.
- Changhe Z-10: (CHINA): This 4.5-ton armed helicopter was built both as an anti-tank aircraft and as a capable air-to-air combat platform. It is the first indigenous attack helicopter produced in China, arguably in response to the AH-64 Apache.
- Denel Rooivalk (SOUTH Africa): South Africa’s homegrown attack helicopter was designed to be a multi-tasker. The Denel Rooivalk (red falcon) was developed at a time when South Africa was under an arms embargo and couldn’t import foreign attack helicopters.
Read More: