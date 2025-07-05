ETV Bharat / bharat

Indian Army Set To Get 3 Apache 64 E Helicopters From US: All About The Combat Helicopter

Hyderabad: In a major boost to the country's defence capabilities, the Indian Army is set to get three iconic Apache 64 E helicopters from the US this month.

The combat helicopters are expected to arrive on July 15 as part of the Rs 5,691 crore deal signed between India and the US.

As the Army prepares to welcome the defence choppers, ETV Bharat takes a look at the key features of Apache 64 E helicopters and their strategic importance in the security environment in India's neighbourhood.

Role Of Attack Helicopters In Combat

Military rotary wing forces play an integral role in the land, sea and air operations of modern services. Attack helicopters, as part of these assets, conduct either Close Air Support for ground troops or can be used in an anti-tank role to destroy armoured targets in close combat attacks. They may also escort lighter helicopters in reconnaissance missions or protect transport helicopters carrying out their cargo, MEDEVAC (Medical Evacuation) or other missions. The most modern configurations of the attack helicopters, ready for Multi-Domain Operations, will play a significant role in different kinds of operations and tasks.

All About The Apache 64 E Attack Helicopter

The Apache AH-64E is widely regarded as one of the most advanced and lethal multi-role attack helicopters in the world. Developed by Boeing, it features a combination of firepower, agility, and cutting-edge technology.

The McDonnell Douglas (formally Hughes) AH-64 Apache is a twin-engine rotary wing aircraft, designed as a stable, manned aerial weapon system. With its two pilots and sophisticated computers, the Apache is capable of defeating a wide range of targets, including armored vehicles. It is capable of performing missions, day or night in adverse weather conditions.

From the AH-64A in 1984 to today’s AH-64E, one thing about the Apache hasn’t changed: its reputation as the world’s most advanced and proven attack helicopter. With more than 1,280 aircraft in operation accumulating over five million flight hours, 1.3 million of which have been in combat, the AH-64 Apache represents the backbone of the U.S. Army’s attack helicopter fleet and a growing number of international defense forces.