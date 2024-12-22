ETV Bharat / bharat

Indian Army’s Silent Warriors: A New Chapter For Retired Military Dogs

After selflessly serving the nation, retired military dogs are now finding a new purpose in life through adoption by schools and benevolent citizens.

Retired Army dogs being adopted on 246th Remount Veterinary Corps Day
Retired Army dogs being adopted on 246th Remount Veterinary Corps Day (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 minutes ago

New Delhi: Retired military dogs, who have selflessly served the nation with unwavering loyalty, are now finding a new purpose in life – spreading love, joy, and companionship. These extraordinary canines, with their unique training, calm temperament, and unwavering dedication, are being adopted by schools for special children and benevolent citizens across the country, continuing their service in a new and meaningful way.

A New Chapter For Retired Military Dogs (ETV Bharat)

An Army spokesperson said that on the occasion of the 246th Remount Veterinary Corps Day, the Indian Army gifted twelve retired military dogs to Asha Schools and benevolent Samaritans. This thoughtful initiative demonstrates the Indian Army’s commitment to not only safeguarding the nation but also honouring its brave soldiers – both men and animals – who have dedicated their lives to service, the spokesperson said.

These K-9 heroes have served the nation in varied terrains and operational situations, displaying courage and resilience akin to true soldiers. Their contributions in detecting explosives and mines, avalanche rescues, search and rescue missions, tracking, and guarding have been vital to national security and humanitarian efforts.

Retired Army dogs being adopted on 246th Remount Veterinary Corps Day
Retired Army dogs being adopted on 246th Remount Veterinary Corps Day (ETV Bharat)

Notably, indigenous breeds such as the Rampur Hound, Mudhol Hound, Combai, Chippiparai, and Rajapalyam are increasingly being utilised by the Indian Army for these critical roles, alongside other established working dog breeds.

According to the Army spokesperson, the presence of these dogs brings immense therapeutic benefits, particularly to children with special needs, helping them improve their social, emotional, and cognitive skills. For families and individuals, adopting these canine heroes offers a unique opportunity to provide a loving home to a true patriot who has selflessly served the nation, while gaining a loyal and compassionate companion, added the spokesperson.

Retired Army dogs being adopted on 246th Remount Veterinary Corps Day
Retired Army dogs being adopted on 246th Remount Veterinary Corps Day (ETV Bharat)

Speaking on the occasion, the Director General Remount Veterinary Services (DGRVS) highlighted the pivotal role of the Remount Veterinary Corps in breeding, rearing, training, and deploying dogs for a variety of operational tasks. After their dedicated service, these canine warriors are brought to the Canine Geriatric Centre at the Remount Veterinary Corps Centre and College, Meerut Cantt, where they receive excellent care and live comfortably in their sunset years.

The Indian Army also maintains Geriatric Centres for its retired equine and canine soldiers, treating them with the same honour and care as retired human soldiers. An Army spokesperson said that these centres ensure they receive comfort, care, and dedicated veterinary support, reflecting the Army’s unwavering commitment to its silent warriors.

Retired Army dogs being adopted on 246th Remount Veterinary Corps Day
Retired Army dogs being adopted on 246th Remount Veterinary Corps Day (ETV Bharat)

By embracing these extraordinary animals, the Indian Army continues to set an inspiring example of respect, compassion, and care for those who serve the nation, the spokesperson said adding this initiative reminds us all of the incredible bond between humans and animals, offering these brave dogs a well-deserved and fulfilling retirement.

TAGGED:

RETIRED MILITARY DOGSINDIAN ARMYRETIRED ARMY DOGS246TH REMOUNT VETERINARY CORPS DAYRETIRED ARMY DOGS ADOPTION

