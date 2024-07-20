ETV Bharat / bharat

Indian Army Deploys 500 Para Commandos to Counter Pakistani Terrorists in Jammu

New Delhi: In response to the infiltration of highly trained Pakistani terrorists in the Jammu region, the Indian Army is readjusting its deployments based on intelligence inputs and security needs. Around 500 Para Special Forces commandos have been deployed to track down approximately 50-55 terrorists from Pakistan who are attempting to revive terrorism in the area. Intelligence agencies strengthened their operations to dismantle terrorist support structures, including overground workers aiding the terrorists.

The Army has also mobilised additional forces, bringing in a brigade-strength contingent of approximately 3,500-4,000 personnel to counter Pakistan's proxy aggression. On-ground Army leadership is devising strategies to locate and neutralise the terrorists, who are reportedly armed with advanced weaponry and communication equipment.

Existing counter-terrorism infrastructure in the region is being leveraged, which includes the presence of two Rashtriya Rifles units, Romeo and Delta forces, alongside other regular infantry divisions. These units are crucial in the ongoing efforts to eliminate the infiltrators.

The Army's comprehensive approach combines specialised commando units, reinforced troop deployments and robust intelligence operations. The objective is to maintain security in the Jammu region and prevent the resurgence of terrorist activities fueled by cross-border infiltration.

Meanwhile, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi visited Jammu and Kashmir to review the security situation following recent terror attacks, including a deadly encounter in Doda district that killed four soldiers. This is his second visit to the region this month. He will receive briefings from formation commanders, participate in a joint security review meeting, and visit forward positions along the Line of Control (LoC). The visit comes after a Cabinet Committee on Security meeting led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing increased terror attacks and infiltration attempts, with additional troops deployed in the Jammu division to enhance security.

Will adopt Kashmir model to wipe out terrorism in Jammu: LG Manoj Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said that the security forces would adopt the "Kashmir model" to counter the efforts of the revival of terrorism in the Jammu region by the adversary.

“People of Jammu have never supported terrorism and instead always stood against it. J&K has gone through a huge transformation in the past four to five years. In Kashmir’s ten districts, peace prevails and young boys and girls are shaping their future in innovations and other sectors including Agriculture etc,” the LG said addressing the launch function of the Hausla 2.0 and Start-ups portal at the International Convention Centre on the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar.

He said that “our neighbour is not able to digest the peace prevailing in J&K.” “Efforts are being made to revive terrorism in the Jammu region. We will not allow the revival of terrorism in Jammu at any cost and adopt the Kashmir model to wipe out terrorism in Jammu. The way security forces crushed terrorism in Kashmir, a similar strategy will be adopted in Jammu as well,” the LG said, adding that “today all terror outfits in Kashmir are headless.”

