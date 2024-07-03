ETV Bharat / bharat

Indian Army Propels Towards Zero-Emission By Introducing 113 Electric Buses

By ANI

The 40-seater electric buses with an endurance of 250 kilometres are primarily for deployment in the plains and semi-hilly areas, and the procurement is in line with the centre's directive on zero-carbon emissions.

The Indian Army procured 113 electric buses for the transportation of troops.
Indian Army Introduces 113 Electric Buses (ANI Picture)

New Delhi: The Indian Army has procured 113 electric buses for the transportation of troops which will help the country to embark on significant efforts towards the government's green initiatives.

The 40-seater buses with an endurance of 250 kilometres are primarily for deployment in the plains and semi-hilly areas and are currently at the trial stage for procurement.

The procurement is in line with the Government of India's directive on zero-carbon emissions and marks a pivotal moment in the Indian Armed Forces' journey towards eco-friendly transportation solutions.

Further, this initiative not only aligns with the global shift towards sustainable practices but also exemplifies India's leadership in leveraging indigenous capabilities to achieve the set environmental goals. This move will help foster innovation in the defence sector and set a procedure for other government agencies and industries to follow suit.

From the battlefield to the forefront of eco-conscious strides, the Indian Armed Forces have embarked on a greener future where national security and environmental stewardship would go hand in hand.

