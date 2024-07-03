Indian Army Propels Towards Zero-Emission By Introducing 113 Electric Buses

New Delhi: The Indian Army has procured 113 electric buses for the transportation of troops which will help the country to embark on significant efforts towards the government's green initiatives.

The 40-seater buses with an endurance of 250 kilometres are primarily for deployment in the plains and semi-hilly areas and are currently at the trial stage for procurement.

The procurement is in line with the Government of India's directive on zero-carbon emissions and marks a pivotal moment in the Indian Armed Forces' journey towards eco-friendly transportation solutions.