Indian Army Pays Tribute To War Hero Lance Naik Ghulam Mohammad Khan On Kargil Vijay Diwas

Srinagar: The Indian Army on Friday paid tribute to one of its bravest sons Lance Naik Ghulam Mohammad Khan, Vir Chakra (Posthumous), who had laid down his life during the 1999 Kargil War while serving with the 12th Jammu & Kashmir Light Infantry. Khan was a native of Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir.

As part of a special outreach campaign to mark the 26th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, Indian Army personnel visited his family and presented a memento and a letter of gratitude, honouring his supreme sacrifice.

During the Kargil War in 1999, the 12th Jammu & Kashmir Light Infantry was deployed in the Batalik Sector. On June 7, 1999, Lance Naik Ghulam Mohammad Khan, a crucial member of Alpha Company, participated in a fierce assault on Point 5203.