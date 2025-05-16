Indian Army Pays Tribute To ‘Braveheart’ JCO Pawan Kumar Killed During Operation Sindoor

Jammu: The Indian Army on Friday paid tributes to a junior commissioned officer (JCO), Subedar Major Pawan Kumar, for sacrificing his life during Operation Sindoor and lauded him for his bravery and resolve.

“#GOC and all ranks of #WhiteKnightCorps salute the unwavering courage of #Braveheart Subedar Major Pawan Kumar, who made the supreme sacrifice during #OpSindoor,” the Army's White Knight Corps 16 Corps wrote on X. “His valour and dedication to duty will always be remembered. We continue to stand with the bereaved family in their hour of grief,” it adds.

Pawan Kumar was among the five soldiers who were killed in shelling by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir's Pooch during the ‘Operation Sindoor’ launched by the Indian armed forces against the terrorists.

He was cremated with full state honours on Sunday at his native village in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra, which witnessed emotional scenes as his son lit the funeral pyre.

A large number of people, including family members, friends and a neighbour, bid Kumar a tearful adieu amid “Subedar Major Pawan Kumar Amar rahe” (Long live Subedar Major Pawan Kumar) and anti-Pakistan slogans.

During the ‘Operation Sindoor’, the army claimed to have dismantled the terror infrastructure across the Line of Control (LoC) in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) with precision targeting on terror headquarters. The forces also foiled attacks by the Pakistan armed forces by intercepting their drones and missiles.

The army had also given a befitting reply to shelling across the border by targeting enemy posts without affecting the civilian population.