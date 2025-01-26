ETV Bharat / bharat

J&K: Indian Army Hoists National Flag At 90 Feet In Pulwama's Toll Plaza

Pulwama: The Indian Army's 8th Mechanized Infantry unfurled the National Flag at a height of 90 feet at Toll Plaza Kachkoot in South Kashmir's Pulwama district on the 76th Republic Day. The Indian Army's 8th Mechanized Infantry, CRPF, and police officers were present, along with the general public and a significant number of tourists passing through the national highway.

Locals and tourists gathered in large numbers to witness the event, expressing gratitude to the Army, singing the national anthem, and raising slogans in favour of the country. The atmosphere was charged with patriotism as people immersed themselves in the celebrations.

This marked the first-ever high-mast flag hoisted by the Indian Army at the Toll Plaza Kachkoot in Pulwama, a region once known as a hotbed of terrorism and the site of the tragic 2014 attack where 40 CRPF jawans were martyred. The event symbolized a turning point, showcasing the resilience and unity of the people.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, tourists expressed their delight at participating in the Republic Day celebrations while exploring the breathtaking beauty of Kashmir. They described the experience as unforgettable, praising the love and hospitality of the local people.