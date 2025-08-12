Indian Army’s Martial Arts Training Centre In Jammu Kashmir's Uri Turns Soldiers Into ‘Human Weapons’

Uri: At the Indian Army’s Army Martial Arts Training (AMAR) Node here in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla, soldiers are learning to be “Satark” (alert), “Saksham” (capable) and “Sahasi” (courageous), traits the military says are crucial for survival in close combat.

The centre, run by the 19th Infantry Division, was established in 2023 after senior commanders concluded that every soldier must be able to fight effectively with or without a weapon.

Officials say the need became urgent after the 2020 India–China clash in Galwan, along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh, where firearms were not used due to bilateral agreements.

“This training ensures our personnel are prepared for situations where conventional weapons are unavailable. A soldier should be as lethal with or without a weapon,” an army officer told ETV Bharat during a guided media tour to Baramulla.

The Uri facility trains both soldiers and officers from the Srinagar-based 15 Corps, also known as the Chinar Corps. Similar martial arts nodes have been set up in other parts of the country, but Uri’s location near the Line of Control makes it a strategic training ground.

So far, the centre has trained 737 troops through a four-week intensive course. Participants are taught a hybrid combat system that draws from taekwondo, jiu-jitsu, boxing, karate and other disciplines. Unlike sport martial arts, there are no competition-style rules, the techniques are adapted for real-world battlefield situations.

“It is not about points or style. It is about neutralising the enemy in the fastest way possible,” an official explained to ETV Bharat.

The official believes that within the next two years, 80 percent of Army personnel will possess the skills to operate as “human weapons,” able to engage an adversary effectively in any environment.