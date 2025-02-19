ETV Bharat / bharat

Indian Army Launches 'MShield 2.0' To Shield Soldiers From Honey Trap Espionage

Jammu: In a strategic move to counter espionage tactics, the Indian Army has unveiled MShield 2.0, a cutting-edge mobile application designed to protect soldiers from falling victim to “honey traps” orchestrated by adversarial forces, particularly Pakistan.

The software aims to thwart attempts to extract classified information through social engineering ploys, which have previously targeted personnel along sensitive borders.

Intelligence reports have repeatedly highlighted Pakistan’s use of honey traps—a tactic involving romantic or deceptive interactions—to compromise Indian soldiers and gain access to military secrets.

Such incidents have led to inadvertent data leaks in the past. To address this, the Army’s cybersecurity wing developed MShield 2.0, a proprietary app that monitors soldiers’ digital activity in real-time, ensuring no sensitive information is shared, intentionally or accidentally.