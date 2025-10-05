ETV Bharat / bharat

Indian Army Joins In Rescue Of People Hit By Floods In Bhutan

The Indian Army deployed two helicopters to airlift the stranded workers to safety.

Bhutan: The Indian Army’s Army Aviation team of Eastern Command, along with the Royal Bhutan Army and the Indian Military Training Team (IMTRAT), undertakes a joint rescue mission to evacuate three stranded civilians following a sudden surge in the water level of the Torsa River north of Phuentsholing, Bhutan, on Sunday, October 5, 2025. (IANS)
By PTI

Published : October 5, 2025 at 6:55 PM IST

New Delhi: A coordinated rescue effort by the Bhutanese authorities and the Indian Army on Sunday ensured safety for people affected by a sudden flood in the vicinity of Amochu River in the neighbouring country. Official sources said the flood had left several families and workers stranded in Bhutan's temporary housing and workforce camp.

When a helicopter of Drukair -- Bhutan's national airline -- was unable to take off due to inclement weather, the country sought urgent support from India, they added. Responding swiftly, the Indian Army deployed two helicopters to airlift the stranded workers to safety and ensure that they receive immediate medical care, the sources said.

The Royal Government of Bhutan has expressed sincere gratitude to the Indian Army for its timely and life-saving assistance, as well as to the Royal Bhutan Army and Drukair teams for their courageous efforts, they said. The episode once again underscored the enduring friendship and cooperation between Bhutan and India, they noted.

