Indian Army Joins In Rescue Of People Hit By Floods In Bhutan

Bhutan: The Indian Army’s Army Aviation team of Eastern Command, along with the Royal Bhutan Army and the Indian Military Training Team (IMTRAT), undertakes a joint rescue mission to evacuate three stranded civilians following a sudden surge in the water level of the Torsa River north of Phuentsholing, Bhutan, on Sunday, October 5, 2025. ( IANS )

New Delhi: A coordinated rescue effort by the Bhutanese authorities and the Indian Army on Sunday ensured safety for people affected by a sudden flood in the vicinity of Amochu River in the neighbouring country. Official sources said the flood had left several families and workers stranded in Bhutan's temporary housing and workforce camp.

When a helicopter of Drukair -- Bhutan's national airline -- was unable to take off due to inclement weather, the country sought urgent support from India, they added. Responding swiftly, the Indian Army deployed two helicopters to airlift the stranded workers to safety and ensure that they receive immediate medical care, the sources said.