Indian Army, IndyASTRA Join Hands To Boost AI-Enabled Drone Capabilities

The MoU focuses on enhancing drone manufacturing by infusing AI technology into the Flight Control System and developing a Standard Drone Operating Platform.

In a move aimed at strengthening indigenous defence technology and reduce import dependence, the 515 Army Base Workshop (ABW), on behalf of the Integrated Headquarters of the Ministry of Defence (Army) and the Directorate General of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IndyASTRA Technologies Pvt Ltd.
Indian Army officers with a senior IndyASTRA official at the MoU signing ceremony (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 8, 2025 at 7:28 PM IST

The partnership aims to fast-track the development of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled drone systems for the Indian Army’s land operations.

Focus on AI Integration and Standardization

The MoU focuses on enhancing drone manufacturing by infusing AI technology into the Flight Control System (FCS) and developing a Standard Drone Operating Platform (SDOP). These advancements are expected to improve the efficiency, safety, and interoperability of unmanned aerial systems used by the Army.

Under the agreement, IndyASTRA Technologies will serve as a technical consultant to the 515 ABW. The company will support the Army in evaluating drone technologies through subsystem reviews, assessing integration readiness, and ensuring compliance with Army standards.
In return, 515 ABW will facilitate requests for trials, validation, and certification of drone components, with emphasis on operational safety and adherence to standards.

An official statement noted that the collaboration “will enable the Indian Army to shorten the time-to-field for AI-enabled drone solutions and enhance operational readiness.” The model is expected to serve as a framework for similar future collaborations in unmanned systems and related technologies.

The initiative aligns with the government’s vision of Atmanirbharta (self-reliance) in defence production, while promoting innovation and self-sufficiency in critical military technologies.

