ETV Bharat / bharat

Indian Army, IndyASTRA Join Hands To Boost AI-Enabled Drone Capabilities

Indian Army officers with a senior IndyASTRA official at the MoU signing ceremony ( ETV Bharat )

Bengaluru: In a move aimed at strengthening indigenous defence technology and reduce import dependence, the 515 Army Base Workshop (ABW), on behalf of the Integrated Headquarters of the Ministry of Defence (Army) and the Directorate General of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IndyASTRA Technologies Pvt Ltd.

The partnership aims to fast-track the development of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled drone systems for the Indian Army’s land operations.

