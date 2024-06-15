Indian Army Inducts Indigenous Nagastra-1 Suicide Drone into Its Arsenal

Hyderabad: The Indian Army has added a new weapon to its arsenal. Nagastra-1, developed by Solar Industries in Nagpur, Maharashtra, has been handed over to the Indian Army. In all, 480 Nagastras were ordered by the Army, of which 120 reached the Army Ordnance Depot. This Nagastra-1 is used for air strikes. It works with UAV based system. It can penetrate any enemy target. The GPS-based Nagastra-1 can be launched with an accuracy of two metres. It is also known as a suicide drone.

Nagastra can fly for an hour

This drone weighing nine kg can fly up to a height of about 4,500 metres. It can attack without being detected by radars. For instance, suppose any enemy leader arrives at a specific location in a vehicle at a specific time. In that case, the Nagastra can stay in the air until then and attack the target as soon as it arrives. It also works as a suicide drone. It can fly for 60 minutes. It has a range of 15 km in main loop and 30 km in autonomous mode.

Better than the drones of developed countries

Nagastra has surveillance cameras that work day and night. It is better designed than drones in developed countries. Nagastra has features like pause, recovery and reuse. Nagastra can be recalled if the target is inaccessible or the mission is aborted midway. It also has a parachute facility for soft landing. It is noteworthy that it is designed domestically with advanced features.

