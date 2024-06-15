ETV Bharat / bharat

Indian Army Inducts Indigenous Nagastra-1 Suicide Drone into Its Arsenal

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jun 15, 2024, 5:22 PM IST

Nagastra-1 has joined the ranks of the Indian Army with better features than the drones of developed countries to make the enemy countries tremble. It is capable of hitting enemy targets with high precision. It can attack without being detected by radars. It is designed domestically with advanced features.

The Indian Army has added a new weapon to its arsenal. Nagastra-1, developed by Solar Industries in Nagpur, Maharashtra, has been handed over to the Indian Army.
The Indian Army inducts Nagastra-1, developed by Solar Industries in Nagpur (ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: The Indian Army has added a new weapon to its arsenal. Nagastra-1, developed by Solar Industries in Nagpur, Maharashtra, has been handed over to the Indian Army. In all, 480 Nagastras were ordered by the Army, of which 120 reached the Army Ordnance Depot. This Nagastra-1 is used for air strikes. It works with UAV based system. It can penetrate any enemy target. The GPS-based Nagastra-1 can be launched with an accuracy of two metres. It is also known as a suicide drone.

Nagastra can fly for an hour

This drone weighing nine kg can fly up to a height of about 4,500 metres. It can attack without being detected by radars. For instance, suppose any enemy leader arrives at a specific location in a vehicle at a specific time. In that case, the Nagastra can stay in the air until then and attack the target as soon as it arrives. It also works as a suicide drone. It can fly for 60 minutes. It has a range of 15 km in main loop and 30 km in autonomous mode.

Better than the drones of developed countries

Nagastra has surveillance cameras that work day and night. It is better designed than drones in developed countries. Nagastra has features like pause, recovery and reuse. Nagastra can be recalled if the target is inaccessible or the mission is aborted midway. It also has a parachute facility for soft landing. It is noteworthy that it is designed domestically with advanced features.

Read more: Drones likely to be pressed into maritime surveillance, say officials

TAGGED:

INDIAN ARMYNAGASTRA 1SUICIDE DRONESOLAR INDUSTRIESINDIGENOUS NAGASTRA 1 SUICIDE DRONE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive: Vijay Sethupathi Spills about Maharaja, Says 'I Knew This Had to Be My 50th Film'

Modi 3.0: Brand Modi Faces Turbulence As Coalition Partners Resort to Massive Bargaining

Hunt Begins For Next BJP president: Vinod Tawde, Sunil Bansal & Who Else Are Frontrunners?

Walking Helps Lose Weight. How Far Should One Walk to Lose 1kg Bodyweight?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.