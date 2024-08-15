'His Sacrifice Will Never Be Forgotten': Army Pays Solemn Tribute To Captain Deepak Singh Killed In Doda Encounter

Jammu: The wreath laying ceremony of Army Captain Deepak Singh who was killed in action during an encounter with militants in Doda district of Jammu division on Wednesday was held at Airforce Station Jammu today morning.

In a solemn wreath-laying ceremony, Lt Gen Navin Sachdeva, GOC White Knight Corps laid a wreath to pay homage to Capt Deepak Singh who made the supreme sacrifice in the highest traditions of the Indian Army.

Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar and Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Anand Jain, present on the occasion, also paid their respects and tribute to the killed soldier.

"In a solemn wreath-laying ceremony, #GOC #WhiteKnightCorps laid a wreath to pay homage to #Braveheart Capt Deepak who made the supreme sacrifice in the highest traditions of #IndianArmy. His sacrifice will never be forgotten," the Army's White Knite Corps said in a post on its official X handle.

Capt Deepak Singh was killed in action during an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district on Wednesday. On Thursday, General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of Army Staff and all ranks of the Indian Army saluted the supreme sacrifice of Capt Deepak Singh, who laid down his life in the line of duty in J&K and expressed deepest condolences to the bereaved family.

The Army captain and one militant were killed in an exchange of fire in Doda district’s Assar area adjoining the famous tourist hill resort of Patnitop in Jammu and Kashmir. Captain Deepak Singh succumbed to his injuries following the encounter. According to sources, Captain Singh was leading the Army party from the front when he suffered gunshot injuries. He was evacuated to a hospital where he breathed his last.

A civilian of the Hirni village was also injured in the firefight with the militants, sources said. The security forces seized an M4 rifle, an AK47 and four rucksacks from the encounter site. The search operation continues on the third day in Doda to neutralize the militants.

Former CMs Targeted Centre

Former Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti posted on X on Wednesday, “The endless cycle of violence and mayhem in J-K continues to devour the lives of innocents despite tall claims of normalcy by the administration. My deepest condolences to his family.”

Omar Abdullah said, “It is highly unfortunate that the situation in some parts of Jammu region has been allowed to deteriorate like this.”

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday convened an important meeting on the “rising” terror-related incidents in the Union Territory. As per officials, Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane, National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, Director General of Military Operations-Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma and heads of the security-related agencies were present in the meeting.

In recent months, Jammu has seen an increase in terror attacks, including an assault on an army convoy in Kathua and skirmishes in Doda and Udhampur.