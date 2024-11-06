Indian Army Gets A Shot In The Arm In J&K; Inducts 'Asmi' Pistol For Northern Command

Jammu: In a significant push to Centre's Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign, the Indian Army has approved the purchase of 550 indigenous Asmi machine pistols for close-range combat after acquiring an equal number of these guns previously, the Army said on Tuesday.
The Asmi machine pistol is touted to be a game-changer for soldiers in close combat and will be provided to soldiers posted in the Northern Command to strengthen the army’s power along the strategic China-Pakistan border.
In a post on X, a spokesperson for the Additional Directorate General of Public Information of the Indian Army said, “In a significant boost to the nation's Atmanirbharta initiative, Indian Army inducted 550 'Asmi' machine pistols into Northern Command”.
Enhancing #Atmanirbharta : Indigenously Developed 'Asmi' Machine Pistols— ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) November 5, 2024
In a significant boost to the nation's #Atmanirbharta initiative, #IndianArmy inducted 550 'Asmi' machine pistols into #NorthernCommand. The weapon which has been developed by Colonel Prasad Bansod of the… pic.twitter.com/q4Ir07x8dx
According to the ADG PI, the weapon which has been developed by Colonel Prasad Bansod of the Indian Army in collaboration with DRDO is being manufactured indigenously by Lokesh Machine Hyderabad.
“The 'Asmi' machine pistol is a robust, compact and reliable weapon designed for close quarter battles and specialised operations. Its unique semi-bullpup design allows for single-handed operation both as a pistol and submachine gun. This 100 percent Made-in-India weapon’s induction demonstrates the unwavering commitment of the Indian Army towards Atmanirbhar Bharat to propel the Nation towards self sufficiency in defence manufacturing,” the ADG PI.
Close combat, or close-range battle, typically involves small, lethal, and lightweight weapons. In such situations, Asmi is expected to prove highly effective.
More About Asmi pistol
"Asmi" is a Sanskrit word meaning pride, self-respect, and hard work. It is learnt that it took four months for the Army to develop the weapon. There are two variants of this weapon. The 9mm machine pistol weighs 1.80 kg with the scope of various attachments like telescopes, binoculars, or beams to be mounted on it. The gun version measures 14 inches in length, extending to 24 inches when the stock is opened.
The Asmi pistol is made of aluminum and carbon fiber, with an effective range of 100 meters. Thanks to the steel lining in its magazine, bullets won’t jam inside.
When fully loaded, the Asmi machine pistol's magazine holds 33 bullets, and it can fire up to 600 rounds per minute. The loading switch is on both sides, making it easy to operate simultaneously.
