Indian Army Gets A Shot In The Arm In J&K; Inducts 'Asmi' Pistol For Northern Command

Jammu: In a significant push to Centre's Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign, the Indian Army has approved the purchase of 550 indigenous Asmi machine pistols for close-range combat after acquiring an equal number of these guns previously, the Army said on Tuesday.

The Asmi machine pistol is touted to be a game-changer for soldiers in close combat and will be provided to soldiers posted in the Northern Command to strengthen the army’s power along the strategic China-Pakistan border.

In a post on X, a spokesperson for the Additional Directorate General of Public Information of the Indian Army said, “In a significant boost to the nation's Atmanirbharta initiative, Indian Army inducted 550 'Asmi' machine pistols into Northern Command”.

According to the ADG PI, the weapon which has been developed by Colonel Prasad Bansod of the Indian Army in collaboration with DRDO is being manufactured indigenously by Lokesh Machine Hyderabad.