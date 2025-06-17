Indian Army Enhances Coordination With Former Chiefs At Chiefs’ Chintan

New Delhi: Chiefs’ Chintan, a structured two-day interaction between the Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), General Upendra Dwivedi, and former Chiefs of the Army Staff (CsOAS), at New Delhi, commenced on Tuesday.

Being held in the aftermath of 'Operation Sindoor', the conclave aims to provide a platform to leverage the institutional knowledge and experience of the former CsOAS. General Dwivedi welcomed the former Chiefs and underlined the importance of their continued engagement in shaping the ongoing transformation and future direction of the Indian Army.

A key highlight of the event today was a comprehensive operational briefing on 'Operation Sindoor', including the synergised conduct of operations with the Indian Air Force and Navy. The operation's execution, strategic impact and jointmanship model were presented in detail to provide contextual understanding and invite insights from the former Chiefs. The former Chiefs were also updated on the induction of niche technologies and modernisation initiatives aimed at enhancing operational capabilities. Other discussions planned during the conclave include

Technological Initiatives : Endeavours being undertaken towards tech absorption.

Viksit Bharat @2047 : The Indian Army's contributions to the goals of Viksit Bharat are also being discussed.

Human Resource and Veteran Welfare: Reforms in HR policies and initiatives for welfare schemes for veterans will also be brainstormed.

The former CsOAS shared insights and recommendations. Contributing to the Indian Army's ongoing efforts towards capability enhancement and organisational reform. The interaction reaffirms the continuity of leadership and collective commitment to keep the Indian Army future-ready.