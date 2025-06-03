Indian Army, Disaster Management Team Airlift 34 Tourists Trapped In Landslide-Hit Sikkim

Gangtok: The Indian Army and the disaster management team have airlifted tourists trapped due to landslides in various places in North Sikkim. Helicopters and state-of-the-art equipment, including satellite phones, were used in the rescue operation.

A total of 34 tourists, who were trapped in the Chaten landslide, were rescued by MI 17 and V5 helicopters in two phases on Tuesday morning and taken to Pakyong Airport. The injured tourists were directly taken to hospitals for treatment.

However, 113 tourists are still trapped in Lachen, 40 in the Chatten Army camp area and seven in the Jima area in Mangan district.

The entire Sikkim has been devastated due to the recent incessant rains and subsequent landslides that hit Lachen, Lachung, Chungthang and Phidang in North Sikkim. Among these areas, surface communication was completely snapped off in Lachen and Lachung areas.

Resulting which, more than 1600 tourists were stranded in North Sikkim. Three jawans died and six others went missing after a landslide hit near an Army camp in the Chaten area on Monday.

Nearly 1500 tourists stranded in Lachung were brought back via Phidang in 284 cars and 16 bikes yesterday. But there were many others who could not be rescued. Following discussions with the Home Ministry, it was decided to airlift these stranded tourists.

Accordingly, a 29-member special disaster response team sent by the Centre landed in the landslide-prone Chaten area from Pakyong Airport today.

The administration has been able to build a footbridge between Lachen and Chaten. The work of bringing back the tourists has started through the footbridge. After conducting a rescue operation in the morning, weather conditions deteriorated and the operation had to be halted. It will resume only when the weather is favourable, officials said.