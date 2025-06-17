ETV Bharat / bharat

Indian Army Contingent Departs For Indo-French Joint Military Exercise SHAKTI

Indian Army contingent, mainly from the J&K Rifles, departs to join French troops from the 13th DBLE for joint Exercise SHAKTI. ( Etv Bharat )

New Delhi: The Indian Army contingent departed on Tuesday to participate in the 8th edition of the biennial India-French Joint Military Exercise SHAKTI. The exercise will be conducted at Camp Larzac, La Cavalerie, France, from June 18 to July 1.

The Indian contingent, comprising 90 personnel, is being represented primarily by a Battalion of the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles, besides personnel from other arms and services. The French contingent, consisting of 90 personnel, will be represented by personnel from the 13th Foreign Legion Half-Brigade (13th DBLE).

Exercise SHAKTI is a biennial training engagement between the Indian and French Armies, aimed at enhancing interoperability, operational coordination, and military-to-military connections. This edition will focus on joint operations in a sub-conventional environment under Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter, with training being conducted in semi-urban terrain.