Indian Army Conducts Exercise Drone Kavach In Arunachal Pradesh

Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh): The Spear Corps under Eastern Command of the Indian Army conducted Exercise 'Drone Kavach' in the forward areas of Eastern Arunachal Pradesh from September 25 to 28, according to an official release.

The exercise showcased the Indian Army's combat readiness for the next generation of drone warfare, besides validating state-of-the-art drone technologies and counter-drone systems.

Exercise Drone Kavach was spread over a period of four days and was also attended by personnel of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) deployed in forward areas. As part of the exercise, a series of tactical manoeuvres and combat situations were exercised to validate the Indian Army's preparedness for operating in a multi-domain technological-infused battlefield scenario, the release said.

Tactics, Techniques and Procedures pertaining to target acquisition, active/ passive counter drone measures and target neutralisation with assured success were rehearsed under simulated conditions. Newly raised structures at the unit level were also exercised for developing tactics, techniques and procedures in consonance with the overall employment philosophy and mandated operational tasks.

Valuable insights gained through the exercise would assist the Indian Army in achieving a comprehensive understanding of the future operational environment, besides preparing for fighting a successful drone battle.

Exercise Drone Kavach represents a significant step in the Indian Army's commitment towards modernisation while striving for technology absorption to achieve operational excellence.