Jammu: The Indian Army's Chenab Brigade, under the Tiger Division, commemorated the 53rd anniversary of the historic victory in the 1971 India-Pakistan war with a series of commemorative events. It also paid tribute to the valour and sacrifice of its soldiers during the Battle of Phuklian (Chenab).

The celebrations began on December 3 with a motorcycle rally through the border villages of Pargwal, Makwal, and Marh in Jammu and Kashmir. “The rally was aimed at inspiring the youth, interacting with locals and highlighting the Indian Army's heroic exploits,” the Army said.

Indian Army Commemorates 53rd Anniversary Of 1971 Battle of Phuklian (ETV Bharat)

Engagements with the community continued with a friendly cricket match involving local youth and a painting competition at schools in the border villages, fostering a spirit of camaraderie and patriotism.

On Friday, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Tiger Division unveiled a monolith at Makwal village. The unveiling ceremony saw the attendance of civil dignitaries, officials from the Jammu and Kashmir Police, representatives of the civil administration, and an enthusiastic gathering of locals, including schoolchildren.

The monolith, inscribed with the words "Those Who Wrung It But Never Sung," stands as a powerful symbol of the soldiers' bravery and unwavering commitment to the nation. "This monument is a testament to the sacrifices of the Chenab Brigade. It will inspire future generations to uphold the spirit of nationalism and draw strength from our glorious past," said Lt Col Suneel Bartwal, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence in Jammu.

“The commemorative events reaffirmed the Army's close ties with the local population and its commitment to preserving the legacy of its heroes,” he said. “Through these initiatives, the Chenab Brigade continues to honour the memories of those who fought valiantly in the Battle of Phuklian, ensuring their sacrifices remain etched in the hearts of the nation,” said added.

The 53rd anniversary serves as a reminder of the Army's pivotal role in safeguarding the nation's sovereignty and the enduring gratitude of the people for its brave soldiers, Bartwal added.