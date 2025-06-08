Uttarakhand: Chief Of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi Offers Prayers At Kedarnath Dham

Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand): Chief of Indian Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi reached Kedarnath Dham in Uttarakhand and had darshan of Baba Kedar. During this, he performed special worship at the temple. Kedarnath Tirtha Purohit Samaj, Badri-Kedar Temple Committee, gave him a grand welcome in the temple premises.

These days, along with common devotees, high-profile pilgrims are also arriving for Baba Kedarnath Darshan. General Upendra Dwivedi, Indian Army Chief, reached Kedarnath Dham along with his family members. A grand welcome was accorded to them in the temple premises. The Army Chief and his family offered special worship of Baba Kedarnath for about half an hour.

Divine Kedarnath Dham: General Upendra Dwivedi was all praise for the grace and grandeur of Kedarnath Dham, which has endured for a long time. He said that this Dham of Lord Shiva is divine and wonderful, and the mind gets immense peace by coming here. Many VIP pilgrims have visited Kedarnath Dham in recent days. On June 6, Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi visited Kedarnath for darshan, while on June 2, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta offered prayers at Kedarnath Dham.

This year, the doors of Kedarnath Dham were opened on 2nd May. After the opening of the doors, huge crowds of devotees started arriving to visit Kedarnath Dham. So far, 8,65,614 devotees have visited Baba Kedar. On 7th June, 23,532 devotees visited and worshipped Baba Kedar.