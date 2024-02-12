Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande's US visit from Feb 13 aims at greater military cooperation

New Delhi : Army Chief General Manoj Pande is set to embark on a significant official tour to the United States of America from 13-16 February 2024. "This visit underscores the deepening military cooperation and strategic partnership between India and the United States, aiming to further strengthen defence cooperation and foster stronger bonds between the armies of both nations", the Ministry of Defence said in its release.

During this high-level bilateral visit, the Army Chief will engage in high level discussions with "General Randy George, United States Chief of Staff of the Army (CSA) and other senior military leaders."

Highlights of the tour include a prestigious US Army Honour Guard ceremony, a solemn laying of the wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery, and a comprehensive tour of the Pentagon. These engagements symbolise the respect and mutual commitment towards global peace and security shared between the two countries.

Ideas will be exchanged on crucial topics such as the “Transformation in the Indian Army,” “Global Threat Perception,” “Transformation to Army-2030/2040,” “Human Resource Challenges,” “Future Force Development and Modernisation,” and “Co-Production & Co-Development Initiatives.”

General Pande's itinerary includes a visit to the Army Geospatial Centre at Fort Belvoir, the National Defence University at Fort McNair and interactions with the leadership at Headquarters 1 Corps. He will also engage with units at the forefront of military innovation and strategy, including the Stryker Unit, 1st Multi-Domain Task Force, the first Special Forces Group at Seattle and the Defence Innovation Unit in San Francisco.

A visit to the California National Guard is also planned, highlighting the comprehensive nature of the visit aimed at exploring avenues for more significant training, co-development and co-production engagements, according to an Army statement.

It is pertinent to note here that General George had recently visited India for the Indo-Pacific Army Chiefs Conference (IPACC) that was jointly hosted by the Indian Army and the US Army. The conference was attended by 18 Chiefs of Armies and 12 countries represented by heads of delegations. During IPACC, Gen George and Gen Pande engaged in constructive dialogue, addressing a wide range of issues related to military cooperation.

"The Indian Army and the United States Army share a commitment to peace, democracy, and stability across regions. This tour epitomises the shared values and interests that underpin the partnership between India and the United States, aiming at a future of enhanced cooperation and mutual development in defence and security domains," the Army said.