Indian Army Begins Patrolling In Eastern Ladakh's Demchok: Sources

Indian and Chinese troops completed disengagement at two friction points, Demchok and Depsang Plains in eastern Ladakh, and patrolling will commence shortly, Army sources said.

Representational Image (ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

New Delhi: The Indian Army began patrolling at Demchok on Friday, days after Indian and Chinese troops completed disengagement at the two friction points in eastern Ladakh, Army sources said.

According to sources, patrolling at Depsang is expected to resume shortly. Indian and Chinese troops have completed disengagement at two friction points at Demchok and Depsang Plains in eastern Ladakh and patrolling is set to commence soon at these points, Army sources had said on Wednesday.

The following day, Indian and Chinese troops exchanged sweets at several border points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on the occasion of Diwali - the festival of lights.

The traditional practice was observed a day after both countries completed troop disengagement at the two friction points, bringing a fresh thaw in Sino-Indian ties.

Patrolling has begun at Demchok, an Army source said. Sources had earlier said that the areas and patrolling status were expected to be moved back to pre-April 2020 level.

The verification process after disengagement was in progress and patrolling modalities were to be decided between ground commanders, the sources had said on Wednesday.

"Talks will continue at the local commander level," they had added.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on October 21 said in Delhi that an agreement was finalised between India and China following negotiations over the past several weeks and that it would lead to a resolution of the issues that arose in 2020.

The agreement was firmed up on patrolling and disengagement of troops along the LAC in eastern Ladakh, a breakthrough to end the over four-year standoff.

The move marks a significant development in the pursuit of reduced tension along the LAC in eastern Ladakh since the fierce clash in the Galwan Valley in June 2020 that marked the most serious military conflict between the two sides in decades. The ties between the two Asian giants had nosedived following the clash.

