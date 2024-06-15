Sikkim Landslides: Evacuation of More Than 1,200 Stranded Tourists Likely to Begin Today

Darjeeling: More than 1,200 tourists who have been left stranded in Sikkim's Mangan district due to disruptions in the road and communication network might be evacuated on Sunday, June 16, if weather is stable, said an official statement.



Tshering Thendup Bhutia, Minister of Tourism and Civil Aviation in Sikkim, will oversee the evacuation operations, the statement stated. The announcement on Saturday, June 15, stated that "the evacuation of tourists from Lachung would begin tomorrow through airlift and roadways, depending on weather conditions."

On Sunday morning, big stones started rolling near Likubhir of Kalimpong on National Highway (NH) No 10 creating a huge upheaval following which the administration was forced to completely shut down the NH. Similarly, the road from Kirna to Malli via the same NH has been shut due to the landslide. It is to be noted that the administration has taken swift action to normalise traffic on the road.

Roads from Mangan to Gangtok and Mangan to Singhtham are also not functional due to landslides at several junctures. Fresh landslides have also been reported near TCP Army Rangrang in Mangan and near Lalbazar in Rimitkhola.

The landslide in Likuvir in Kalimpong has caused massive traffic jams on the road. Vehicles travelling from Siliguri to Sikkim are being diverted via Coronation Bridge through Rangpo. Besides, cars which were stuck on that road have been parked there for the time being and will be released gradually when the situation is apt.

Around 1,215 tourists, including 15 foreign visitors, have been stuck in Lachung town for the past week due to severe rains that have damaged the road and communication infrastructure in the Mangan district, according to Tourism and Civil Aviation Secretary C S Rao.



Landslides and intense rains have caused at least six fatalities to date, officials said. They have also damaged houses, interrupted electricity and food supplies, and interfered with cell networks in a number of regions. The deceased's next of kin had received an ex gratia payment of Rs 4 lakh from the district administration.



The Eastern Command of the Air Force in Shillong has been coordinating closely with the Advance Headquarters in Kolkata to ensure efficient management of the operation despite challenging weather conditions. Persistent rain and thick fog have posed significant hurdles, complicating aerial operations and the timely evacuation of stranded individuals.

In addition to the IAF, the Indian Army and the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) have mobilised resources to assist in the rescue efforts. The BRO has deployed substantial manpower and heavy machinery to clear blocked routes, particularly focusing on critical roads like Dikchu-Sanklang-Toong and Gangtok-Chungthang, essential for restoring connectivity in the affected regions.

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has instructed all ministers and MLAs to actively participate in the rescue operations. To facilitate coordination and assist stranded tourists, a dedicated helpdesk has been established at Rangpo in East Sikkim. The helpdesk can be contacted at the following numbers: Ravi Vishwakarma (8768095881) and Pushpajit Burman (9051499096).

Despite the complexity of the situation, efforts are ongoing to ensure the safety and well-being of those affected by the natural disaster in Sikkim. The collaborative efforts of the IAF, Indian Army, BRO, and local authorities reflect a unified commitment to managing the crisis effectively and restoring normalcy in the region.

As the rescue operation continues amidst unpredictable weather patterns, stakeholders remain vigilant in monitoring developments and adjusting strategies to optimise relief efforts. The priority remains the safe evacuation and support of all individuals impacted by the adverse conditions in Sikkim.