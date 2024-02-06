Indian Army Advances Towards Environment Sustainability, Unveils Six New Electric Buses

New Delhi: Taking a step towards environmental sustainability, the Indian Army on Tuesday at an event graced by Lieutenant General MV Suchindra Kumar at the Manekshaw Centre, Delhi Cantonment, unveiled six electric buses. This initiative is part of its broader commitment to eco-friendly practices. By introducing these buses, the Indian Army aims to reduce its carbon footprint and promote the preservation of the environment.

This development is a continuation of the Indian Army's dedicated efforts to support the country's green initiatives. Following the procurement of 18 electric cars last year, which are currently being effectively utilised, the induction of electric buses showcases the Army's resolve to champion sustainable mobility solutions.

The Indian Army's environmental stewardship extends beyond the adoption of electric vehicles. Several such initiatives are taken up by the Army, including the implementation of solid waste management plans across various stations, the installation of solar power plants in stations and remote field areas, landfill measures, and smart metering plans aimed at conserving energy.

Notably, the Indian Army is procuring more than 110 Electric Vehicles (EVs) with an investment of about Rs 175 crore. Although currently inducted only in Delhi, there are plans to expand the fleet of EVs across other regions in the next 2-3 years. Another 60 electric buses, 415 electric cars, and 423 electric motorcycles are under various stages of procurement and are likely to be inducted by December 2025.

Meanwhile, further demonstrating its commitment to environmental sustainability, the Indian Army has actively supported the Government of India's initiatives, notably Mission Amrit Sarovar, by rejuvenating 450 ponds nationwide, with 292 already geo-tagged.

" class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

Read more: Govt To Strengthen EV Ecosystem By Supporting Charging, Manufacturing Infra: Sitharaman