Indian Army Adds Black Hornet Nano Drone To Fleet For Enhanced Surveillance And Infiltration Prevention Along Pakistan Border

Jammu: The Indian Army fleet now has a small drone smaller than a bird known as the Black Hornet Nano. The drone was displayed at the 9th Veterans Day event in the Tanda Artillery Division at Akhnoor of Jammu. The drone will help the Indian Army foil the infiltration bids and will keep a close eye on the enemy, especially in border areas along with Pakistan.

The Black Hornet Nano drone looks like a small child toy laced with two cameras. This nano drone has become the cynosure of all eyes. Weighing a few grams and smaller than a palm, the Indian Army's Black Hornet Nano Drone will search terrorists by entering their burrows.

The Black Hornet Nano drone is notably compact, with dimensions of 16 cm in length and 2.5 cm in width, making it one of the smallest drones in military use. Weighing just 18 grams with its battery, it provides soldiers with a lightweight surveillance tool that can be carried with ease.

This drone is designed for troops providing immediate situational awareness, its small size and silence make it nearly undetectable, the drone can be attacked with a small box along with a soldier's utility belt for launching.

The Black Hornet has recently been included in its fleet by the Indian Army in Jammu and Kashmir. The Black Hornet, equipped with two cameras, without making any sound can reach hidden militants during any encounter without making any sound. The Indian Army is using this drone to know the positions of militants.