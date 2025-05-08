ETV Bharat / bharat

Indian Armed Forces Carried Out Op Sindoor With 'Unimaginable' Precision: Rajnath

New Delhi: The Indian armed forces executed Operation Sindoor smashing nine terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir with "unimaginable" precision and a large number of terrorists were eliminated in the mission, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday.

In an address at an event, Singh congratulated the armed forces for displaying courage and valour displayed in carrying out the operation.

Operation Sindoor was carried out with minimum collateral damage and it was possible because of our "formidable" and "professionally" trained armed forces with high quality equipment.