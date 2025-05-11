ETV Bharat / bharat

100 Terrorists Eliminated Through 'Operation Sindoor': DGMO Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai

Hyderabad: Indian Army's Director General Military Operations (DGMO) Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai on Sunday said that 100 terrorists were killed under 'Operation Sindoor'.

The brutality of the crime and the horror that the nation witnessed and the subsequent attack on armed forces made us realise that the time has arrived to take a concrete step, Ghai while addressing a press conference by the top brass of the Indian armed forces to brief the nation on 'Operation Sindoor'.

"Operation Sindoor was conceptualised with military aim to punish perpetrators of terror and destory terror infrastructure. It has displayed India's intolerance to terrorism. With presicion, terror sites were identified and we found that the locations were numerous. We realised that some had been vacated fearing retribution. We targeted only terrorists and avoided any collateral damage. These site included nefarious places which over years created terror outfits. The images of these strikes have already been showcased and there is no doubt that we achieved a total surprise," Ghai said.

According to the DGMO, the aerial strikes left 100 terrorists dead, including high value targets like Yusuf Azhar, Abdul Malik Rauf and Mudasir Ahmed, who were involved in IC814 hijack and the Pulwama blast. "The line of control was violated soon after by Pakistan and the rattled response of our enemy was apparent from the number of civilians, villages and Gurudwaras that were unfortunately hit by them, leading to loss of lives. IAF and Navy played major part in this strike." he said.

Air Marshall AK Bharti gave a detailed account of the precision strikes. "We could have done without this action but we had no choice. The targets were selected carefully and our precision strikes helped to prevent any collateral damage," he said.

Bharti said that a critical target system analysis was done for the targets and a plan was taken for engaging targets with precision air to surface guided munitions. He said on May 7 evening, there were Pakistani unmanned vehicles, small drones and all were intercepted.

"We were fully prepared. We started the operations on May 7 and in the next two days, they flew drones across our borders, making unsuccessful attempts to destroy our military infratructure," Bharti said. He said that Indian cities faced raids of drones and unmanned aerial vehicles but it was ensured that no damage was recorded. The enemy showed that they wanted to escalate but the Indian armed forces were ready, he added.

The DGMO said that Pakistan lost 35 to 45 of their Army personnel between May 7 and 10.