100 Terrorists Eliminated Through 'Operation Sindoor': DGMO Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai

Hyderabad: Indian Army's Director General Military Operations (DGMO) Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai on Sunday said that 100 terrorists were killed under 'Operation Sindoor'.
The brutality of the crime and the horror that the nation witnessed and the subsequent attack on armed forces made us realise that the time has arrived to take a concrete step, Ghai while addressing a press conference by the top brass of the Indian armed forces to brief the nation on 'Operation Sindoor'.
"Operation Sindoor was conceptualised with military aim to punish perpetrators of terror and destory terror infrastructure. It has displayed India's intolerance to terrorism. With presicion, terror sites were identified and we found that the locations were numerous. We realised that some had been vacated fearing retribution. We targeted only terrorists and avoided any collateral damage. These site included nefarious places which over years created terror outfits. The images of these strikes have already been showcased and there is no doubt that we achieved a total surprise," Ghai said.
According to the DGMO, the aerial strikes left 100 terrorists dead, including high value targets like Yusuf Azhar, Abdul Malik Rauf and Mudasir Ahmed, who were involved in IC814 hijack and the Pulwama blast. "The line of control was violated soon after by Pakistan and the rattled response of our enemy was apparent from the number of civilians, villages and Gurudwaras that were unfortunately hit by them, leading to loss of lives. IAF and Navy played major part in this strike." he said.
Air Marshall AK Bharti gave a detailed account of the precision strikes. "We could have done without this action but we had no choice. The targets were selected carefully and our precision strikes helped to prevent any collateral damage," he said.
Bharti said that a critical target system analysis was done for the targets and a plan was taken for engaging targets with precision air to surface guided munitions. He said on May 7 evening, there were Pakistani unmanned vehicles, small drones and all were intercepted.
"We were fully prepared. We started the operations on May 7 and in the next two days, they flew drones across our borders, making unsuccessful attempts to destroy our military infratructure," Bharti said. He said that Indian cities faced raids of drones and unmanned aerial vehicles but it was ensured that no damage was recorded. The enemy showed that they wanted to escalate but the Indian armed forces were ready, he added.
The DGMO said that Pakistan lost 35 to 45 of their Army personnel between May 7 and 10.
"The Indian armed forces were deployed in the Arabian Sea with full alertness to strike select targets including Karachi and to respond to Pakistan-based terrorists," Vice Admiral AN Pramod said.
Recalling the ceasefire agreement, the DGMO said he had a communication with the Pakistan DGMO at 3:35 pm yesterday and it resulted in ending firing from 5 pm after he proposed India cease hostilities. "I pay my homage to our five fallen brothers and civilians who lost their lives," Ghai said.
"We have shown immense restraint and our actions were focused and non escalatory. But it has to be kept in mind that any threat to sovereignty and citizens' safety will be dealt with decisively," the DGMO added.
Earlier in the day, the Indian Air Force (IAF) stated that 'Operation Sindoor' remains active. Taking to its X handle, IAF posted that the operations were conducted in a "deliberate and discreet manner" aligned with the national objectives.
This came a day after India and Pakistan announced a ceasefire, agreeing to halt all military actions on land, air and sea. However, hours later, Pakistani drones were sighted and intercepted in Jammu and Kashmir and Gujarat.
Accusing Pakistan of violating the ceasefire agreement, defence secretary Vikram Misri at a late night press briefing said that the armed forces were giving "adequate and appropriate" response and these violations were taken very seriously. However, on Sunday, Pakistan stated that it remains committed to the ceasefire agreement.
Launched on May 7, 'Operation Sindoor' targeted nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, responding to the devastating Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 that killed 26 civilians, mostly tourists.