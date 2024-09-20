Indian and US Armies Target Terrorist Hideouts in Joint Exercises at Mahajan Field Firing Range

Bikaner: A joint military exercise between India and the United States is taking place at the Mahajan Field Firing Range, with tomorrow marking its final day. In this concluding phase, soldiers from both nations showcased their combat skills and technical expertise by jointly targeting enemy hideouts.

The sounds of the American M-777 ultra-light Howitzer echoed across the firing range, highlighting the intensity of the exercise. Troops executed coordinated attacks using Apache helicopters, both ALH and AH-64 models, to effectively eliminate enemy positions located 25 kilometres away using Pinaka missiles.

Over the past 72 hours, the forces worked together as if engaged in real combat, successfully destroying simulated terrorist hideouts. They utilised the US Army's Howitzer guns for precise strikes, while Apache helicopters conducted air assaults on key targets. Notably, the US contingent included Captain Durrani, an officer of Indian origin, whose ancestors had served in the Indian Army, underscoring the deep ties between the two forces.

