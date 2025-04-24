ETV Bharat / bharat

Indian-American Entrepreneur's Carbon-Removal Company Awarded $50 Million XPRIZE By Musk Foundation For Helping Farmers In India

Hyderabad: Mati Carbon, a company founded by Indian-American entrepreneur in 2021, has beaten 1,300 teams gloablly to win a grand prize of $50 million (over Rs 400 crore) in a global competition on carbon removal funded by Elon Musk's foundation.

Announcing the award on Wednesday, authorities at XPRIZE Carbon Removal competition said Mati Carbon demonstrated a highly durable approach to Carbon Dioxide Removal (CDR), by applying finely crushed basalt over agricultural lands in India to accelerate a natural weathering process that permanently draws down atmospheric CO₂.

Founded by Shantanu Agarwal, an experienced climate tech serial entrepreneur and IIT Roorke, MIT and Harvard alumnus, Mati Carbon is carrying out multiple projects with farmers in India and African countries.

It managed to beat over 1,300 other teams from 88 countries that participated in the four-year XPRIZE Carbon Removal competition, launched in 2021 to encourage deployment of carbon-removal technologies.

Shantanu Agarwal (centre) during the XPRIZE award ceremony on April 23. (X@XPRIZE)

On his LinkedIn profile, Shantanu describes Mati Carbon as a company that deploys enhanced weathering based carbon removal solutions in rural marginal farmer communities under the aegis of Swaniti Initiative.

Shantanu, who is also the CEO of the company, says the low-cost approach that they follow “has a potential to really solve some planetary scale problems” while helping small farmers in countries like India who often bear the brunt of climate change, including extreme weather events like drought and floods that destroy crops. Apart from India, the company has similar projects in Zambai and Tanzania, according to its website.

Describing its work, Mati Carbon says it is the pioneer of Enhanced Rock Weathering (ERW) at scale in India. "We’ve demonstrated that smallholder-led ERW can deliver high-integrity carbon removal, with over 1,000 tons of CO₂ drawdown verified by buyers to date," the company says.

Mati Carbon claims it has fully operationalized their model across Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Jharkhand, and are actively expanding into three more states.

"So far, we’ve deployed over 130,000 tons of basalt dust, partnering with more than 12,000 smallholder farmers—and we aim to deploy over 300,000 tons in India in 2025 alone. Our deployments have already increased farmer incomes by over $1.5 million, driven by higher yields and reduced input costs," it adds.